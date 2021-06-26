City roots influenced Indy's tastemaker

The biggest name in Indianapolis' strong culinary scene was Greg Hardesty, proprietor of some of the city's finest restaurants. The renowned chef, who died Tuesday at 52, grew up in Fort Wayne and graduated from Snider High School.

Hardesty, diagnosed with leukemia last year, was a standout athlete here. His obituary notes he was a “Superstars” champion at Haley Elementary School and played varsity basketball and baseball at Snider. Steve Van Wyngarden, a Fort Wayne financial planner, met Hardesty at age 9, when they played on a Georgetown Square Little League team. They lived together for three years at Indiana University-Bloomington, where Wyngarden said he first recognized his friend's culinary skills.

“He was always great to live with in college because you could throw in five or 10 dollars, and he would go to the store and make a meal that most college guys didn't get,” Van Wyngarden said.

After earning a degree in 1991, Hardesty took a kitchen job at the Glass Chimney restaurant in Carmel. He and his wife, Fort Wayne native Susan Korte Hardesty, moved to Los Angeles in the mid-1990s, where he worked under chef Joachim Splichal and as sous chef at the famed Rubicon in San Francisco.

He returned to Indiana and opened his first Indianapolis restaurant, H2O sushi, in 2000. Van Wyngarden said he looked over Hardesty's business plan, which looked like an audacious endeavor at the time.

“Here you have this guy who is from Fort Wayne, went out to California and then opens up a sushi bar in Broad Ripple. And it was a resounding success,” he said.

As were the Hardesty restaurants that followed: Elements, Recess, Room Four and Studio C. The chef was honored with several top culinary awards, including multiple James Beard nominations.

Hardesty is best known for mentoring the city's top chefs: Jonathan Brooks of Milktooth, Abbi Merris of Bluebeard and Neal Brown of Ukiyo. Van Wyngarden said it was always Hardesty's plan to share his talents and to encourage others to open their own businesses.