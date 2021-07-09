WBNI's sale an evolution, not the end of programming

In the past few weeks, there have been several letters to the editor regarding the upcoming sale of 94.1 FM. The emotion in these letters demonstrates the power of radio, and the intimate role it plays in our lives.

We want to reassure the entire community that classical music on WBNI is not going away; it will be available to everyone who wants to listen to it. The programming will remain unchanged and uninterrupted.

The only change may be the device you use to listen to Classical WBNI.

Once the sale of the 94.1 frequency is official (likely in the next month or so), there will be numerous ways to continue enjoying Classical WBNI:

• Using a smartphone or other mobile device to listen on wboi.org or using the WBNI mobile app for iPhone or Google (according to Pew Research, 85% of all Americans 18 or older own a smartphone).

• Listening in your car by using your phone or mobile device to connect to your car's audio system.

• Listening anywhere with an internet connection – online at WBNI.org or on the app.

• Listening on your smart speaker: Amazon Alexa or Google Nest.

• Listening in your home, car or office on HD Radio at WBOI-HD2.

Classical WBNI will continue to offer classical music 24/7, locally hosted programs, and actively engage with music and arts organizations.

Over the past decade, many public radio stations nationwide have already incorporated digital channels to provide classical music to their communities. The transition involving 94.1 FM is part of this trend.

We understand change is difficult. But this is hardly the first time technology has affected the way people access their favorite programs.

More than a decade ago, anyone who wished to continue watching television had to purchase a new digital TV or conversion box, as old analog televisions became obsolete. Digital television is now a common and accepted part of the way we use media.

The same is true for online audio, smart speakers and mobile devices. They are no longer new phenomena; they are commonplace, mainstream methods of enjoying music and entertainment.

WBNI and its sister station, WBOI, remain the only local media outlet with a full-time arts and culture reporter. It's also the only local radio station that features a program with two hours of music performed by regional and local artists of all genres.

In total, we present 40 hours each week of local programs, and offer hundreds of hours of on-demand podcasts. This is in addition to our award-winning local journalism, which has already been recognized with two national and statewide awards in 2021, just halfway through the year.

Some loyal 94.1 listeners may also be overlooking another benefit to the increased emphasis on digital and online classical programming.

The best opportunity to expose new and more diverse listeners to music and culture is online, and that's where we need to meet them to fulfill our mission and grow in the digital age. In fact, we've recently requested grant funding to significantly expand music, arts, and cultural podcast production to reach new audiences.

Far from abandoning classical music and the arts, we'll continue doing our part to ensure that their future is a bright one in northeast Indiana.

Peter Dominowski is president and general manager of Northeast Indiana Public Radio.