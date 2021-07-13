Too few courts leave players in a pickle

According to the Economist.com, the sport of pickleball grew 21.3% in 2020 alone. Small towns across America are getting on board as well.

Have you seen the new lighted sports complex in New Haven? It has four lighted pickleball courts.

As I understand it, there are similar facilities in Decatur and Columbia City as well. Aboite Township has a nice facility at Indian Trails.

Middletown, Ohio, north of Cincinnati with a population of nearly 49,000, has a tremendous facility that boasts 16 courts and hosts multiple tournaments a year. This is a city about five times smaller than Fort Wayne, but has four times more city-sponsored outdoor courts.

Recently I was playing pickleball with my wife at Lions Park (the only Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department outdoor courts). Four pickleball courts and one temporary court are all we get.

As we played, I noticed all four courts full with three teams in the queue, meaning there were at least 28 people playing pickleball at this particular time and day.

My wife and I decided to conduct a non-scientific experiment and drive around to all the Fort Wayne parks I knew had tennis courts – just to see if they were even being used. This is what I discovered.

I counted 41 tennis courts (Lions Park one, Shoaff four, Northside six, Hamilton three, Swinney eight, Foster four, McMillen four, Lakeside three and Kreager eight). Of all these courts, only two were occupied.

Keep in mind that one tennis court can accommodate almost four pickleball courts. That's potentially space for 164 pickleball courts.

We're certainly not asking for that, but if only one tennis court at each facility were converted to pickleball courts, that would add 32 pickle-ball courts while only reducing the overall tennis court count to 33 (not counting the existing split at Lions Park).

Tennis players shouldn't be too upset with this, considering all the public and private high schools in the area that most likely have an average of four courts each, colleges, private complex courts and the like, which are in addition to the park-sponsored tennis courts.

Fort Wayne recently had the Great Lakes Regional Pickleball Championships. More than 600 players signed up and had to play at a private facility in town because the Fort Wayne Parks Department couldn't possibly put something like this on because of the lack of facilities. Thank you, Wildwood Tennis Club.

Also, recently, my wife and I participated in the Senior Games, sponsored by the Parks and Recreation Department (thank you). On the events list, I saw pickleball hosted on four different occasions: singles, mixed, men's and women's competition (someone gets it). I didn't see tennis anywhere on the events list. But there are 41 tennis courts?

I could go on and on, but you get the point. Come on, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department. What's it going to take to get you on board and build or convert existing tennis courts to pickleball courts?