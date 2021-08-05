Motivation as individual as the voter

Maybe it's a professional preoccupation, but I've always been intrigued by why voters cast their ballots as they do.

I've never made a formal study but have talked with plenty over the years, and one thing sticks with me: There's no one thing.

People find a myriad of interesting – and sometimes idiosyncratic – reasons for voting this way or that.

Some care mostly about a single issue. Or they care about a candidate's ideology or party and don't feel much need to look beyond the label.

For some decades, split-ticket voting was fairly common: that is, voters chose a Republican presidential candidate and a House Democrat or, less commonly, a Democrat for the White House and a GOP House member. This has grown much less common in both federal and state elections.

As ideological camps have hardened, party affiliation is part and parcel of who many people are.

Sometimes, it's not so much ideology as what a party's leaders stand for.

I remember asking one man in my district how he voted and why. He responded, “I always vote for FDR.” “FDR's not on the ticket anymore,” I told him. He laughed and said he knew that, but he always voted for whomever he believed would vote in accord with Roosevelt's principles.

This was not as whimsical as it sounds; he was saying, essentially, that New Deal values were still relevant to him, and he wanted candidates who'd uphold them.

What has always struck me, though, is that voters also find plenty of more particular reasons to cast a ballot one way or another. Sometimes, they care a lot about a particular project. Or they worry about the taxpayer dollars required for that project, so vote against anyone who supports it.

Sometimes, public policy has nothing to do with how they vote. Over the years, for instance, I've noticed repeatedly that likability may in fact override everything else.

I still remember an intriguing conversation with a group of Democratic women who told me they planned to vote for Ronald Reagan. Given their party affiliation, this surprised me. One explained, “Well, I like the way he treats his wife,” which drew nods from others in the room. They saw in Reagan's graciousness toward Nancy a sign of character that drew them, and I'm confident they weren't the only ones.

Of course, there are always the highly personal reasons.

I ran into a fellow once who told me he always voted for a certain politician. “I don't agree with anything he stands for,” the man said, “but he helped get my son out of Vietnam.” Another told me I had his vote because he liked my short haircut. I refrained from saying I hoped there was more to it than that – but I certainly thought it.

In general, though, Americans seem to like candidates who display a basic sense of decency, know right from wrong and show compassion for people who are struggling.

We don't always vote for them – sometimes, other issues rise to the fore in a given election.

But I'm reminded of a conversation I had early one frosty morning, standing at a plant gate.

I asked a man striding past me how he planned to vote. He was supporting the same ticket I was running on, he told me, adding, “I vote for the candidate I think will help the ordinary guy.”

That's a very American sentiment: We back candidates we think will bear our interests in mind and reflect our concerns. However we define them.