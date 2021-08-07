Thunk like a skunk

Rusty, our dog, takes us for regular walks. My wife usually takes the morning shift. I get the evening shift.

The walks often are in a patch of woods which, to my imagination, are like the Hundred Acre Wood in the Winnie the Pooh books. There probably are differences. Did Christopher Robin's woods have skunks and mosquitoes?

At this time of year, there are escorts of mosquito squadrons in our real-life woods. In addition to spraying herself to keep bugs and me at arm's length, my wife carries a couple of those plastic bags which stores use for your purchases.

When empty, those bags can be used to wave at mosquitoes to keep them from biting you. I like the technique so much that I have copied it.

The more obvious use for the plastic bags is to collect droppings deposited by your dog on a neighbor's property. However, after using one or two bags to collect your dog's droppings, it is best to stop using the bags to wave at mosquitoes going after your head.

I think you get my drift. If not, stand downwind.

Recently, after leaving the main road and proceeding into the woods, Rusty and I came face to face with an adult skunk. Seeking the skunk's sympathy, I told him that I cannot run fast. I am a member of AARP.

“AARP?” asked the skunk. Then he asked, “Are you related to aardvarks? I hate them. They eat ants, one of my favorite summer foods.”

“No, I am not related to aardvarks,” I answered. “Not only that,” I said, “but I always step around anthills, careful not to harm your food supply.”

Then, still fearing his arsenal, I told the skunk I do not need any more anecdotes for our Christmas newsletter. Regardless of what I said, the skunk would not retreat. Compassion was not his strong suit.

In desperation, I told the skunk we might be related. “How so?” the skunk asked.

“Well,” I answered, “members of some political parties, special interest groups and dog haters think I am a skunk.”

“Hmmm,” muttered the skunk. “Those opinions may be because of what you're carrying in that plastic bag.”

It reminded me that some things in life are black and white. A skunk is always a skunk. He is what he is.

Back at the house after our walks, the dog goes to sleep and I often turn on the television. With the remote in hand, I surf the numerous channels. Many channels have paid programs trying to sell me something.

Three channels are peddling music CDs and DVDs of old television series. Such programs typically feature two hosts. Both hosts are on loan from the Smithsonian. Watching them is somewhat like reading something written by me.

The television hosts tell we viewers that for only six easy payments of $7.95 each, we could own a variety of music or entertainment. The options on a recent evening included country music, romantic ballads and all five seasons of “Gomer Pyle, USMC.”

A voiceover tells me that by calling the 800 number while the commercial is airing, I will be saving $18 off the original price. Also, for a small additional fee, I will receive a bonus set of CDs showing never-before-seen scenes from “Gilligan's Island.”

The unstated appeal of the basic CD sets and the bonus sets is that the singers and actors either are dead or soon will be. That unfortunate fact increases the value of the CDs.

It reminds me of the increase in the sales of Elvis Presley's recordings after he died. Consumers realized there would not be any new Elvis recordings. Hence, the increased sales of his records reflected what some cynics said was a “great career move.”

Tired from walking Rusty, talking to a skunk and from watching too many televised sales pitches, I turned off the television. I did so only after selecting some CDs I wanted to order.

I ordered collections of bagpipe music and bonus CDs of Lawrence Welk playing the accordion. The sales representative at the 800 number is sending them free of charge because I agreed to take their entire supply.