An all-inclusive environment

There is no better time than now to make the case for Universal Design for Learning.

Students of all abilities are returning to school after having bumps and gaps during the past 18 months – and it doesn't look like this is the end of it.

As children reenter our classrooms, many will find themselves behind or having challenges – academically, socially, emotionally and mentally. Creating accessible classrooms is more critical now than ever. Not only is there a crisis for students identified as having a disability, but for the student population as a whole.

Let's face it, students and educators across the country are not returning to the same environment they left. During the past 18 months, parents became teachers, students parented siblings, teachers taught their students and their own children at the same time. The role shifts were endless.

Many teachers left the profession, new teachers had little opportunity to engage in traditional teaching, and pre-service programs struggled to provide well-rounded training programs.

In special education, the teacher shortage expanded as students' needs also increased exponentially. The aftershock of all this has yet to be truly felt in the educational system.

I recently heard a legislator claim it was time to get back to “testing” students. No doubt we need to determine where students are in their learning, but assessment won't be helpful without an appropriate model for learning.

We can expect more students to struggle academically, whether as a result of a disability, a gap in learning or the emotional aspect of returning to school.

Special education law requires that students be educated in their least restrictive environment. The tenets of Universal Design for Learning are built around that same concept: How can we make a learning environment work for everyone?

It seems like post-pandemic is a perfect time to make that happen.

Universal Design is an equitable, student-centered framework for educating students. Its initial popularity has centered on special education and providing meaningful, accessible and equitable education while keeping students with disabilities in the classroom with their peers.

“UDL is focused on ensuring learners can access the content, build understanding of knowledge and skills, and internalize behaviors to enhance expert learning,” researchers J.D. Basham, Jose Blackorby and Matthew T. Marino reported in a 2020 study.

Universal Design is based upon the principle of “multiple ways” – to engage, motivate, present and respond within the classroom. The three basic tenets of Universal Design are having multiple means to engage students in learning, providing multiple formats (means of representation) for how information is presented, and allowing multiple ways for students to demonstrate what they have learned. What might be engaging for one student might cause anxiety for another.

A student's perception of what she hears or sees may be very different than that of someone who might have a sensory disability. One student might benefit from assistive technology to respond or be able to show you what she has learned as opposed to answering it through an essay.

Universal Design is acknowledging that students with disabilities are not the only ones who have different needs, experiences and skill sets, especially during these unprecedented times.

It is not lessening expectations; it is about building equity in the learning experience from the onset.

As we look at going forward, whether that is in-person, a hybrid model or virtual education, we have to be better prepared than we felt looking back. The traditional classroom model no longer exists.

Students are returning to a now-almost-unfamiliar place with a different mindset of expectations. We need a variety of ways to engage, motivate and present materials and similar multiple ways of assessing growth and knowledge.

There is no better time than now to discuss how Universal Design for Learning can be a model of educational equity for all students.