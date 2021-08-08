BUSINESS CONCERN

When the Indiana General Assembly in 2015 rushed through a so-called religious freedom bill later signed by then-Gov. Mike Pence, state leaders quickly moved from self-congratulations to damage control.

The Religious Freedom Restoration Act earned a special place in the pantheon of legislative and public relations missteps by drawing scorn in equal measure from human rights groups and business leaders, who argued the anti-gay and transgender measure hurt the state's reputation as a welcoming place for employers to move or grow their companies.

“Unfortunately, Indiana has taken a tremendous hit to its national identity as a welcoming and hospitable state,” Indiana Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said at the time. “The business community is concerned about losing contracts and customers for a law that it did not support and did not want to see happen.”

History is beginning to repeat itself as elected officials adopt new controversial measures.

RFRA, as it became notoriously known, allowed individuals and businesses to use religious beliefs as a defense when sued. Proponents argued it provided a higher level of scrutiny in evaluating whether a law or regulation curtails religious liberty.

It sparked national controversy and threats of boycotts amid valid concerns the measure was a path toward legal discrimination.

A slapdash “fix” was later added, saying the law couldn't be used to justify discrimination, but the damage was done. The state's reputation was sullied, as organizers of conventions questioned whether they would hold their events here, leaders of powerful companies such as Apple spoke out against RFRA and mayors of some U.S. cities banned city-funded travel to Indiana.

One would think the message would be clear: Actions by elected leaders on unnecessarily divisive issues have consequences, particularly for the economy. Sadly, no.

Frustrated with a growing sense that Kosciusko County is headed in the wrong direction, orthopedics giant Zimmer Bio-met sent a letter June 30 to county commissioners, asking them to step back from controversial topics such as critical race theory – a complicated academic pursuit that's become a favorite wedge issue for right wing activists.

The nearly century-old company that sells artificial joints and surgical instruments around the world chastised commissioners Robert Conley, Cary Groninger and Bradford Jackson for declaring the county Constitutional Rights and Second Amendment sanctuaries and considering banning critical race theory. It warned the commissioners that “your recent and contemplated actions further jeopardize our ability to continue to effectively compete in today's global environment.”

“As the largest business and employer in the county, Zimmer Biomet is extremely concerned that the imposition of, and the resulting negative publicity associated with, a CRT ban would directly and adversely impact our ability to attract, hire and retain world-class talent in Warsaw,” the letter signed by company Chairman, President and CEO Bryan C. Hanson and Chad F. Phipps, senior vice president, general counsel and secretary, says. “... . Attracting first-rate talent who will consider moving to our Warsaw site is already quite challenging, so the commissioners should not compound this problem through unnecessary and highly controversial legislative actions that will only serve to deter a large percentage of potential job applicants, as well as cause many current employees to question their desire to remain in Kosciusko County.”

Translation: Consider your options carefully. Your decisions could cost us – and you.

The company, which employs at least 4,000 in Kosciusko County, recently reported second-quarter earnings of $142 million. Net sales topped $2 billion for the quarter ended June 30, The Journal Gazette's Sherry Slater reported last week. Annual salaries at Zimmer Biomet range from about $47,000 to more than $200,000 for senior-level officials, according to GlassDoor, a website that tracks information on employers.

Commissioners responded in July with a letter of their own, essentially a brusque “Mind your own business.”

Zimmer Biomet is doing that, and it's also looking out for the rural area in which it's located. It's a mistake for elected leaders not to listen.

Business experts and veterans of economic development work say tiffs between employers and public agencies can lead to big problems. Some policies – specifically divisive ones beyond the scope of the public agency's role, such as critical race theory – can cause companies to reconsider setting up shop or continuing operations in locations where those measures are adopted, they say.

It's not clear whether that's an option for Zimmer Biomet, where company officials declined to comment through a spokesperson, but its letter doesn't mince words. Hanson and Phipps write that “these societal issues” dictate where investors spend their money, and that might mean somewhere other than Kosciusko County.

“Based on numerous discussions with our largest shareholders and other members of the investment community over the past year in particular, it is clearly evident that Zimmer Biomet could be penalized significantly in the market for being headquartered in and closely affiliated with a community whose local government has imposed a CRT ban,” the letter says.

Businesses shouldn't solely decide public policy, but employers' needs – especially when that company accounts for about 10% of the labor force, such as in Kosciusko County – should at least be considered.

“There are situations where companies are really going to leverage their positions,” Malia Lazu, a lecturer at the Sloan School of Management at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said in an interview last week. “No company wants to put themselves in the crosshairs of anyone. For this company to come out ... and make it an issue speaks to the realities of what this company is facing.”

John Sampson retired this year from his post as president and CEO of the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, an organization formed in 2006 to represent the combined interests of 11 counties including Kosciusko.

He didn't want to address the Zimmer Biomet-commissioners rift, but said businesses generally will look for other options if wants, needs and goals do not align with communities.

Businesses care less about where they are located than having access to commodities such as talent and supply chains, Sampson said. If those things are in line, communities will be successful, he said.

Lazu, who authored a July article in a trade publication on critical race theory and business, said she had not heard of other disputes similar to the one in Kosciusko County.

Inflamed political rhetoric is ever-present, however, and could soon infect other areas.

Zimmer Biomet is taking the right steps to stop it. Other businesses and public officials should take note.

Matthew LeBlanc is an editorial writer at The Journal Gazette.