Union-won rights also our civil rights

“And maybe what’s good gets a little bit better. And maybe what’s bad gets gone”

– Jennifer Warnes, “It Goes Like It Goes” (theme from “Norma Rae”)

On Wednesday, Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO, died unexpectedly at the age of 72 following a family gathering. Certainly a hero of the modern labor movement, his death comes at a crucial time in the struggle to win back lost rights to democracy in the 21st century.

People like Trumka grew up during a time of great political upheaval. He witnessed firsthand the crumbling of the old Jim Crow America with the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965. And like so many future labor leaders coming of age in the era, the link between labor rights and civil rights would always be tied closely in their agendas.

But recently, politicians in Washington, D.C., and in state legislatures around the country have been trying to turn the clock back on those basic American rights. So it should come as no surprise that Trumka was a leading advocate for the passage of the “For the People Act,” a bill before Congress that would both protect and extend the rights of Americans to vote.

But for nearly 90% of U.S. workers in 2021, anti-voting rights legislation is not the only impediment to expressing and exercising their American liberty.

For you see, nearly all of your constitutional rights disappear the moment you enter the workplace. If you choose to stand your ground about some perceived grievance by your employer, you may soon be shown the door. In the lingo of HR department labor relations, they call that “employment at will.”

But there is still one place you have the right to bring your grievances without fear of reprisal, where you can elect a representative to advocate for your views, and where you can bargain collectively with your coworkers to improve your wages, hours and conditions of employment.

They call that place the union movement. And if you are among the minority of workers these days to be covered by a labor/management contract, you are one of the lucky few.

When baby boomers like Richard Trumka and I were kids, more than half of the workers in the private-sector economy were union members. Today, after decades of backlash by corporations and their friends in Congress, that number has dwindled to about 10%.

I had the honor to meet Mr. Trumka, years ago when he was still president of the United Mine Workers. He had just won a strike against the Pittston Coal Co. over working conditions. And he was moving on to do battle with their competitor, Peabody Coal.

Coal mining had always been one of the hardest of occupations – dirty, back-breaking, brutal conditions for the men and women who worked deep within the earth. If they survived long enough to reach Social Security age, black lung disease typically led to an early death.

As a UAW local union president in the early’90s, I had been assisting in organizing Indiana union sympathy rallies and events on behalf of the United Mine Workers. With the help of my friend, Vernon Graham, leader of the Fort Wayne Associated Churches at the time, we recruited other area community activists to attend our local gathering. Trumka also came to Fort Wayne and spoke at our event.

Without notes, he gave one of the finest speeches I have heard to this day, talking about the links between democracy in society and democracy in the workplace. In 2009, I was not surprised to learn he had become president of the AFL-CIO, nor that he would broaden the labor agenda to include all kinds of other progressive items.

Until the last moments of his life, he was vigorously advocating for passage of both the “For the People Act” and the union movement’s “Protecting the Right to Organize Act” – twin efforts to reclaim lost portions of American democracy.

The lyrics to the “Norma Rae” theme include these lines: “Ah, bless the child of a working man/She knows too soon who she is/And bless the hands of a working man/Oh, he knows his soul is his.”

The soul of Richard Trumka now rests somewhere else, but as long as we remember him and the work he did, and continue on to finish his work, a little bit of that soul remains in each of us.