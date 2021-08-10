Power to the people

Women4Change applauds the decision of the Indiana General Assembly to host nine public redistricting meetings from Aug. 6 to 11. But these meetings are only a first step to meaningful public input.

Opportunities for Hoosiers to be involved in the process that determines new boundaries for state legislative and federal congressional districts is essential, especially since the maps that emerge from this process will define Indiana's voting districts for the next 10 years. Only through this process can we root out the state's entrenched gerrymandering, the practice of divvying up districts so that the party in power stays in power.

Because fair voting rights is one of Women4Change's four primary focus areas, we see the redistricting process as a pivotal moment in a state that is among the worst in the nation for gerrymandering: According to an independent study we commissioned in 2021, Indiana's current maps are more gerrymandered than 95% of all plans nationwide going back 50 years.

This condition contributes to the harmful polarization gripping our nation. With today's maps, one party's primary voters (a small portion of eligible voters) are apt to choose the candidate with the most extremely partisan profile and, in the process, virtually determine the election's outcome. In the 2020 election, 40 out of 120 Indiana seats were uncontested because districts are so uncompetitive.

As a result, moderates are squeezed out, our legislature can and often does ignore the views of over 40% of voters, public confidence suffers, and Indiana's rank in voter turnout among states continues to languish in the bottom 10.

Clearly, Indiana needs a more transparent approach. The public meetings announced by the General Assembly are a great first step.

Members of Women4Change are eager to participate in the meetings and learn about the redistricting process. But we don't want the transparency to end there. We expect to know who is drafting the maps, what's being done to draw fairer maps and how we can attend or watch the meeting when the maps are drawn.

Then, after census data is available and lines are drawn, we want – no, we insist on – another series of meetings to review the maps before legislators vote on them.

Otherwise, the process will continue: Hoosiers will find themselves in the dark, and, rather than having the opportunity to choose their elected representatives, they'll get elected officials who get to choose their constituents based not on what is best for the state but on what will get them re-elected. And that, quite simply, isn't fair.

Rima Shahid is executive director of Women4Change Indiana.