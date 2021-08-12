Committed to care

The week of Aug. 8-14 marks annual National Health Center Week. As they do every year, elected officials will join communities across the country in elevating and celebrating community health centers (CHCs) like Neighborhood Health and the work they have done while fighting on the front lines of COVID-19 to keep our communities healthy and safe – all while continuing to provide comprehensive health care services with compassion and commitment.

Nationally, health centers provide preventive and primary care services to almost 30 million people. CHCs provide care to people who lack access to affordable, quality care – collectively serving as the backbone and safety net of the nation's primary care system. CHCs lower health care costs by $24 billion a year, reduce rates of chronic diseases and stimulate local economies.

At Neighborhood Health, we are committed to building healthier communities by delivering comprehensive, quality health care regardless of socioeconomic status. We are not just healers – we are innovators who look beyond medical charts to address the factors that may cause poor health, such as poverty, homelessness, substance use, mental illness, lack of nutrition and unemployment.

We are a critical piece of the health care system and collaborate with hospitals, local and state governments, and social, health and business organizations to improve health outcomes for everyone in need. In addition, we have adapted to serving our communities through virtual health services, COVID-19 testing and mobile vaccinations, and we continue to ensure that our patients can access critical services like mental and behavioral health, dental and vision care.

While COVID-19 continues to exacerbate social and medical inequities across the country, community health centers have adapted and evolved to reconfigure services for those in need. As such, the mission of CHCs remains crucial, because access to primary care remains a challenge in many parts of the United States, including here in northeast Indiana.

The support of Congress is critical in enabling CHCs to continue to serve as health care homes for everyone – especially those who need it most. Long-term and stable funding for community health centers will ensure that we can keep our doors open and close the growing access gap for medically underserved communities.

Show your support during National Health Center Week by supporting a health center in your community. We will be there when you need us – as we always have.

Angie Zaegel is president and CEO of Neighborhood Health.