Following new path at Franke Park Day Camp

I recently learned of the major overhaul that took place to Franke Park Day Camp's traditions this year after my nephew participated as a camper. Having participated as a child for multiple years, I am incredibly saddened to learn of these significant changes, including stripping away a majority of the Native American teachings and themes.

As a camper more than 25 years ago, I had the honor of being a member of various Native American tribes, including Cherokee and Kickapoo, for my week at camp. Throughout the week, lessons and stories were shared from the Native American culture. Camp concluded each year with the camp Pow Wow. This event was like watching history come to life. It gave campers and camper families the opportunity to witness traditional Native American dances and rituals.

Starting this summer, the camper groups are named things like Fireflies and Eagles. There is no longer an end-of-camp Pow Wow. The Native American traditions are gone.

Given the timing of these changes, it seems to align with the “clearing” of American history by taking away any reminders of historical challenges between different cultures or groups, including the removal of monuments and the censoring or elimination of history books, even some children's books.

Franke Park Day Camp was a cultural lesson and experience in Native American history. I don't see how this could be offensive. My family tree includes Native American ancestors many generations back. I am extremely disappointed that these changes are likely a result of a complaint or multiple complaints that the camp was offensive. On the flip side, how should people feel who have this culture in their family history?

The original Franke Park Day Camp was a family tradition for many families in the Fort Wayne area. My parents, sister, uncles, cousins, and various other family members thought of this camp as a summer staple and participated as campers. The camp provided fun and cultural education simultaneously.

In the past, Franke Park Day Camp was different from other summer camps in the activities and teaching. It provided cultural and history lessons in the best way possible – hands-on learning. Many children learn best in nontraditional settings. I distinctly remember stories and lessons from my time at camp more than two decades ago. These changes have taken away an invaluable learning opportunity for countless children in our area.

I appreciate the need for modifications and revitalization of camp activities over the years, but this is clearly an effort to eliminate cultural activities that may have been offensive to some. I fear that for those who found the activities offensive, their children are being shielded from all of the truths in American history and missing out on dissimilar cultures. That should be a concern to all of us.

I ask that the Fort Wayne Parks Department bring back the traditions of Franke Park Day Camp. I want future generations to know and learn about other cultures, including those of Native Americans. Given all that is currently happening in the world, it is critical to learn about cultures other than our own to give us all the best chance of unity moving forward. Please don't “cancel” Native American culture and traditions. Please don't “cancel” my family history.

Lindsay (Wyatt) Landgrave is a Fort Wayne resident.