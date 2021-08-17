Fire alarm

The wildfires in California are making regular headlines. We've even seen evidence of the smoke here in Indiana.

There are several major causes of these large fires, one of which is climate change. It may be tempting, however, to dismiss climate change because other causes, such as forest management, are also important.

We should resist this temptation.

A recent study by scientists from the universities of Montana and Wyoming demonstrate why. In short, wildfires in these regions are more common now than anytime in the past 2,000 years. The cause is simple: climate change.

In their study, published last month, the scientists concentrated on subalpine forests in Colorado and Wyoming. Subalpine forests consist of trees at high elevation. They are higher than denser forests, but lower than the tundra, which has no trees.

The scientists concentrated on subalpine forests for several reasons. Broadly, they are simpler to study.

Because of their high elevation, human development has not affected these forests much. These regions are typically cool and moist, which has prevented many fires in the past. This property – rare fires – is a useful tool for measuring changes in a climate.

A change in climate, for example, can have a dramatic increase in fires exactly because it was relatively rare in the past.

Measuring fire extent over 2,000 years is difficult. They compared across different times and locations by calculating how long the fire rate would require to burn the entire forest area. This is typically measured in hundreds of years.

The scientists measured the average, over the past 2,000 years, to be 230 years. That is, on average, fires burned down, and the subalpine forests regrew, every 230 years.

That, however, is changing. The burn rate is now about 117 years.

For recent fires, since 1984, the U.S. Geological Survey and the U.S. Forest Service provide measurements based on satellite images. They have developed consistent ways of measuring forest fire extent with reasonable resolution and accuracy.

For more distant fires, from the 1600s to the 1900s, the scientists used tree-ring studies. Sometimes a forest fire will pass by a tree without killing it. Instead, it damages the tree, leaving a scar. The tree can continue to grow rings around the scar. So by looking at the crosscut of a tree, these scars are evidence of the strength and year of a fire.

For even more distant fires, going back 2,000 years, the scientists used lake sediment samples. Forest fires can create charcoal, which is sometimes preserved in lake sediment. By using radioactive dating, carbon-14 and lead-210, the scientists were able to determine when the charcoal was created, which is the fire date.

From all these techniques, the scientists determined that the typical burn rate is 230 years, with some variations between about 200 to 300 years.

Since the beginning of this century, the burn rate has gotten much worse, and is now 117 years.

The scientists appeared to nail the cause of this increase in fires. For the recent fires, since 1984, they compared how dry the air was with the area burned by fires. The connection was quite strong.

When the air is dry, the forest also becomes dry and fires are more common and cover a wider area. This is exactly what is expected from an increase in air temperature.

The scientists are somber in their conclusions.

“Planning across all scales – from individuals to utility companies, municipalities to the federal government – can no longer be reasonably based on expectations from the past. The 2020 fire season serves as an example of how ... climate conditions have made [these] forests more flammable now than at any point in recent decades or millennia, a trend expected to continue with climate warming.”

Christer Watson, of Fort Wayne, is a visiting assistant professor of physics at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Opinions expressed are his own. He wrote this for The Journal Gazette, where his columns normally appear the first and third Tuesday of each month.