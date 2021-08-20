Decisions on opioid suits best made at local level

In January 2018, we took initiative on behalf of the residents of Allen County to sue those entities believed to be responsible for the opioid epidemic, including Purdue Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Pharmaceuticals and many other manufacturers, distributors and pharmacy chains.

Hundreds of cities, towns, counties and states across the country also sued. The state of Indiana chose to file suit later against a small number of defendants.

At the very end of this year's session of the General Assembly, legislation proposed by the Indiana attorney general was passed governing how a nationwide settlement among states, opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and three large opioid distributors will be disbursed in Indiana, should it come to fruition.

The legislation allowed local units of government to opt out of the state's settlement and continue to pursue their own litigation against the entities responsible for the devastating opioid epidemic. It also allows local units to opt back in within a set period.

On behalf of the residents of Allen County, we opted out in June and, on Aug. 16, reaffirmed our decision.

That same morning, the attorney general's op-ed column, “City, county risk losing vital funds in opioid fight,” ran in The Journal Gazette. We were disappointed by the column, particularly because it was disparaging of local decision-making on the topic and because it did not tell the full story.

We are not waiving our community's right to receive money in this once-in-a-generation deal. Rather, we are preserving our community's ability to recover more money from more of the entities responsible for putting the drugs in our community.

Under the state's legislation, the state determines how and when funds received will be distributed to local units such as Allen County, largely based on population. This does not account for need, resources actually spent on opioid-related necessities, or the human devastation caused by this crisis in the community.

We believe our local elected officials, mental health and medical providers, and treatment centers know better than the attorney general and other officials in Indianapolis how this opioid epidemic has affected us and how best to address our needs and help our community. The state's legislation takes the local knowledge and understanding out of the equation and will leave us at the mercy of state officials not in touch with our local concerns.

The attorney general attempts to lay blame at our feet for passing up this potential settlement (it is not yet final), but omits telling you his legislation was passed without discussion with local officials across the state.

Many of those officials, like us, decided to sue the responsible parties well before the state did and sued a wide-ranging group of defendants in an effort to bring as much money as possible back to the community to counter the effects of the opioid crisis.

We are in good company. Dozens of Indiana counties, cities, and towns in which more than half the population of the state lives have opted out of this legislation and, like us, will be diligently pursuing money to put toward ending the epidemic, treating those who need treatment and healing the wounds our community has suffered.

We acted as we did to improve our community and to allow more work to be done toward recovering from the opioid epidemic.

Richard Beck, top, Therese Brown and Nelson Peters are the members of the Allen County Board of Commissioners.