Six days to create our political world

Redistricting is the most important voting and elections issue facing the state of Indiana this year. But our state leaders are playing politics with our democracy – and our freedom to vote.

Redistricting will shape our elections for the next 10 years. Following each decennial Census, the legislature draws new congressional and state legislative maps that will determine our representatives in government and how accountable our elected leaders will be for the next decade.

On Aug. 12, the U.S. Census Bureau delivered Indiana's updated population data from the 2020 Census that kick-starts our redistricting process. The Census data provides a detailed look at our neighborhoods so that when the General Assembly draws new district maps, we can make sure they include all of us.

The updated data helps guarantee that even as our communities grow and change, we all have equal representation and an equal voice in our government.

Despite the profound consequences of redistricting, the Indiana General Assembly has led a completely flawed process that lacks transparency, accountability and adequate public participation.

For starters, they have not done anything to inform the public about the importance of this democratic process. There has been no educational campaign of any kind.

Second, they announced as quietly as a whisper that Hoosiers will have just six days to review any proposed district maps.

The current schedule limits the opportunity to have a diverse collection of Hoosiers participate in creating fair maps that accurately reflect our communities. Six days is not nearly enough time for the public to weigh in on a process that will cement our elections for a decade.

Third, they injected partisan politics into redistricting when they hired a Republican political consultant, Jason Torchinsky, to oversee the process. The very purpose of redistricting is to make sure every voter has an equal voice in our government, regardless of political affiliation. Fair redistricting means no political party – Republican, Democrat or independent – has an unfair advantage on Election Day.

Putting a political operative in charge of a process meant to provide free and fair elections for every voter is like hiring an arsonist to be fire marshal.

That's why last week, Hoosiers showed up in droves at the Statehouse to demand more than six days for public participation. Over the course of several hours, Hoosiers asked the General Assembly to provide more opportunities for robust public debate and citizen engagement. At a rally before the hearing, people young and old, from Fort Wayne to Bloomington, showed up in 100-degree weather to ask the state to immediately improve the flawed process.

Last week's rally is just the latest demonstration Hoosiers have made for fair maps and a fair redistricting process. For weeks, everyday people from every corner of the state, led by All IN for Democracy and Common Cause Indiana, have held rallies, made phone calls and written letters to make our voices heard for fair maps in a transparent and accountable redistricting process.

In a process that will affect our elections for the next decade, we deserve to have as many opportunities for robust debate and citizen participation from as many Hoosiers as possible.

The direction of our democracy is toward stronger citizen participation. Hoosiers demonstrated in the last election that they want to participate in the democratic process and have their voices heard. In 2020, Indiana saw the highest voter turnout in state history with more than 3 million of us casting a ballot.

So why would our state leaders not give us ample opportunity to see the new maps, weigh in with our thoughts and suggestions, and ask questions about how the new maps were drawn?

We only get a shot like this to improve our communities once a decade. That's why we need the state legislature to give us more than six days to participate in such an important democratic process.

Julia Vaughn is executive director of Common Cause Indiana, a nonpartisan grassroots organization.