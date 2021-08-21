Puttering around the neighborhood

How many times can you walk your dog through your subdivision without losing focus on what you are doing?

Of the 365 days in a year, there will be days you are off duty. Say, for example, that you fake a lack of energy so your spouse agrees to walk the dog. That may work 20 days of the year. Only 345 days to go.

What about weather? Pouring rain, wet or icy roads, and frigid conditions can be your friends. They will bail you out another 30 days.

Of the 315 remaining days, your wife will volunteer for at least 300 dog walks. That is great, but our dog likes to be walked twice daily. So you, too, are stuck with at least 300 walks. That leaves 15 days on which you could give your dog a compass and a cellphone and tell it to have nice walks.

I concede we humans need our exercise. Out of this conundrum comes creativity. I have created a new form of golf, shorter than big-boy golf but longer than miniature golf.

I am sure my neighbors think I walk behind or beside the dog with my brain on remote. Nope. In the recesses of my brain emerged my idea for subdivision golf. The idea was shaken loose when I tried to slap a mosquito but missed and hit myself in the head.

Subdivision golf is perfect for people in a hurry. You do not have to drive miles to a big-boy course. You do not have to prove you are social by lingering after golf and having a drink with your buddies.

With subdivision golf you are likely to accumulate people who do not like you. Such dislike originates in the money many homeowners spend on their lawns. Folks get grumpy when your nine iron takes a 6-inch divot out of their turf. My opinion is they should have thought of the possibility of a golf course being routed through the neighborhood.

Here is how I envision a typical round of subdivision golf going. First, you strap two or three clubs and a putter to a child's red wagon. Your dog will serve as your caddy, pulling the wagon.

Next, you step into your own backyard and loosen up. Swing a club several times. Be careful not to make contact with the turf in your yard. Those 6-inch divots would be unsightly.

Now you are ready. The green for the first hole is on a nearby neighbor's lawn.

Keep the first hole short because you are still loosening up. The green should be in the front yard. The neighbor is less likely to see you because he is in the back yard enjoying a liquid refreshment.

Because your body is still somewhat stiff, your tee shot on the first hole may go through the neighbor's window. There is no point in running. The neighbor will recognize you. Your best tactic is to point at the dog and say sternly, “Bad dog! Bad dog!”

There will be only three holes in my first course. The second hole ends in the back yard of a neighbor who is usually watching television in a room on the front side of his house. That should minimize disputes with him but, in such an event, a golfer should be able to escape before the homeowner's recliner catapults him back onto his feet.

The third and final hole also is in a neighbor's backyard. This is the only water hole on the course. The water hazard, as you have guessed, is a swimming pool. With any luck there will be an attractive lifeguard on duty.

Because golfers enjoy playing different courses, I plan to create three-hole courses in other subdivisions. Those homeowners may dislike you, but if you only play those courses one time your risk is reduced.

Who am I kidding? They will hate you.

To lessen the animosity directed at you, I recommend deception. Purchase some golf balls with a fake name imprinted on them. When a homeowner in a strange neighborhood finds one of your balls, he will be mad at the person named on the ball. This method will not succeed in your neighborhood.

Other than telling you to practice, I have this suggestion: Turn off your cellphone when playing. Your spouse might call while you are lining up a crucial 3-foot putt. Rude? Yes, but that is what spouses do.

Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.