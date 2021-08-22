Are we deadened to Afghanistan's human toll?

Scrolling through my social media, I see the breaking news of the evacuation of Kabul. The Taliban has finally swept into the long-sought-after capital after the collapse of the Afghan government.

My heart begins to hurt and for so many reasons. Without having to read the comments filling up below the articles, I already have the foresight of the apathy and cruelty that is being spoken. And we're all to blame for eating it up.

Sitting safely in cushy surroundings with the blessings of free speech and press, we who have, for the majority, never known a war-torn country or life under a terrorist regime can make such bold and self-righteous statements as “this is what they get, cowards.”

We can mindlessly scroll through the photos of tear-stained cheeks, of tiny faces twisted in terror. We, knowing nothing of the fear of having our families slaughtered, of being massively unarmed as civilians, can confidently speak as American Monday morning quarterbacks as to what we would do and how we would do it better in our minds (where we are also gloriously armed, trained and very much Call-of-Duty style immune to death.)

We've made ourselves, as a society, not only uncaring to the horrors of genocide but, worse, we've upped our game to make it an issue we root for our own political parties as they back the decisions made to endorse them. We've made it partisan.

Cambodia. Afghanistan. Iran. Darfur. Rwanda. Iraq. Myanmar. Syria.

Reagan. Bush. Clinton. Bush. Obama. Trump. Biden.

So many more. So much further back.

Politicians learned early that any issue can be stripped of its humanity and made into a game to turn people against one another. Throughout the years, instead of using our technology advancement to educate ourselves, we instead twisted our opportunity at knowledge to feed ourselves only the information that gives us that taste of what we've been craving. And oh how we've feasted on the rhetoric, the hatred for the “other side,” the points that, while contradictory, make us feel content that our minds or opinions don't have to be challenged.

We've fed into it so greatly that there's barely anything left of us to distinguish us as a people with beating hearts.

Robots? Puppets? Zombies? I don't even know anymore as I scroll through the words of people laughing at the future slaughter of children, gleeful in the fact that it's happening (again) during an administration of “I didn't vote for him!” while blissfully ignoring the fact it's happened under every leader our democracy has ever known.

We even guilt each other by making it a military issue of “you don't support our troops if you don't agree with (insert opinion).” Military tactics, while important and a very valid piece of this issue, are not part of this particular focus I'm asking you to consider.

The bravery of men and women in uniform is not being debated. The amount of time or money is not being argued here. I'm not even asking whether anyone has the answer to whether we should have withdrawn troops or stayed. It is definitely a conversation worth having; however, that's not what I'm speaking to here.

I've noticed that whenever addressing an issue of morality and humanity, the common deflection is to pivot to an adjoining issue we feel comfortable with. We don't have to think about our role in the problem, and this way can make the addresser feel shame. I've fallen for it many times, and I'm sure if I'm honest, I can say I'm guilty of it as well.

The “well, what about....” and “What we should be talking about is...” approach is a perfect way to wipe our hands of responsibility.

We take the stance of defend or defame. Never the stance of “do.”

We've been in the terrorist-making business for so long and have millions of deaths on our hands.

We're immune to death, destruction and the certain accountability that will come from it. What else can we do, we shrug and take another bite.

I remember speaking out when it was President Barack Obama and being told I wasn't “being American” by not supporting our president.

Then again with Donald Trump, I spoke out and was told “I just was speaking from hate” because I didn't like him.

If you think this is just starting now, you haven't been paying attention (and maybe because you voted for the person making the decision).

This is not a partisan issue. This is a human issue. And the fact that we can't differentiate that based upon which party is in office makes us part of the problem. A problem that, as long as we continue to feast, will play on repeat throughout the lives of our children's children's children, but with greater consequences, greater weapons and higher body counts.

We're just that hungry.

Side note: As we watch the latest atrocities fall into place, I ask you to remember the journalists who were scorned and harassed on American soil for reporting “fake news” or things we didn't want to hear. For a sliver of hope that they can capture the story and images that are taking place in the Mideast, they may be giving their lives for the slimmest of chances that what they report back may actually be consumed by the right mouths.

Jama Smith is director of resource development at a Fort Wayne nonprofit.