To thine own self be true

“Grief is the price we pay for love,” Queen Elizabeth II said – and she was right.

I have lost many loved ones in my short life so far, the most poignant being both my grandmothers and my grandfather, and my cousin, who was more like a sister to me.

These losses resonate with me every day. I still can't attend a normal church service because I end up crying, remembering my grandma.

And I am reminded of my cousin every day by something, but especially when I visit my goddaughters (her daughters) and see her in their faces.

I am faced with the reality that these young girls had their mother taken from them far too soon.

As women, it seems we are expected to bear the burden of everyday life on our shoulders, intentionally or not.

We are mothers; therefore, we are expected to have all the answers, set the example and never show weakness.

As wives, we are expected to run the household, keep everything together and be the example of grace. And as daughters, daughters in law, sisters and aunts, we are expected to be ladylike and not “air our dirty laundry,” in other words, keep our personal lives private.

While that is all well and good, what happens to women when something shatters our world and we are weak? We don't have it together, and we don't care about being proper. Do we suddenly get labeled as the person who “had a breakdown” or is just “too emotional”?

Why has society put such a stigma on women that we aren't allowed to feel pain and loss when it hits us?

I ask these questions because I have experienced this deep, painful loss, a loss so strong that it still sneaks up on me. I can be driving down the road and hear a song, or catch a smell, and a memory will flood in and tears will well up.

Here's the difference – I don't try to stifle it. I don't care what the world thinks of the role I play; I believe we need to feel these emotions. I don't let them control me, but I do allow myself the latitude to feel, embrace and acknowledge them. I realize that, yes, I am a woman and, yes, I identify as all the roles I mentioned previously, but I can be a mother, wife, daughter and aunt, and I can still hurt and grieve.

In an article featured on Legacy.com, Dr. Colin Parkes reminds us there is an “optimal level of grieving” that differs from one person to another. No two people – no matter their gender – grieve alike. There is no right way to grieve.

So, I ask, what happens when someone you love is taken from you? There is no right or wrong way to grieve, but I do believe there is a wrong way to think.

It is wrong to think we have to be strong all the time and it is wrong to think we can't show emotion, pain or even a moment of weakness.

I also think it is wrong to think our children can't see us grieve. If we never show this raw emotional side of ourselves, or let those around us know we are hurting, how will they know to help? And how will our children know that it is OK for them to grieve when the time comes and they experience pain and loss?

Be true to yourself, grieve in whatever manner you see fit, but please, do not let someone else dictate what is acceptable for you.

Women wear a lot of hats, and we are a lot of things to a lot of people. I personally consider all my roles a privilege, and I wouldn't want my life any other way.

However, in those moments when sadness comes, I remind myself that above all else, I need to be true to me, and I encourage you to do the same.

Samantha J. Chenery is chief deputy treasurer for Allen County.