City puts goalball team goal in sight

The USA men's and women's goalball teams, who train at Turnstone Center in Fort Wayne, departed for the Tokyo Paralympic Games this past week following four years of preparation, and an unexpected additional year of training as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While there is much to be said for their growth as athletes during this time, it is equally noteworthy to celebrate our community that has grown alongside them.

Fort Wayne and Turnstone Center became the official training site for USA Goalball in 2015. With few community members having ever heard of the sport, goalball quickly garnered a local fan base with volunteers supporting the program in various capacities.

The momentum built to a historic peak in the summer of 2019, when Fort Wayne hosted the IBSA Goalball and Blind Judo International Qualifier, the first competition of its kind for our country.

Our community was at its best, hosting 400 international athletes and providing one of a select few opportunities for goalball and blind judo athletes to earn qualification to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

It was during this event that our home crowd cheered the U.S. women's team on to its silver medal finish and 2020 Paralympic berth.

This past week marks yet another moment of pride, celebration and gratitude as our community rallied around the team for its long-awaited journey to Tokyo.

In the early-morning hours of Aug. 17, Lt. Chad Vaughan and Officer Justin Reichard of the Allen County Sheriff's Department committed their time to escorting the athletes safely to Fort Wayne International Airport, with assistance from Sgt. Sam Adams, Sgt. Chris Faherty, Officer Grant Sanders, Officer Jason Anthony, Officer Jhormy Martinez and Officer Lucas Hayes of Fort Wayne Police Department.

Upon arrival at the airport, the athletes were greeted with a patriotic send-off to commence the first leg of their travels thanks to the Fort Wayne International Airport staff, including Scott Hinderman, executive director of airports, and Stephanie Veit, director of airport development.

Success is not typically achieved or celebrated alone. And, as we watch this year's Paralympic Games from our corner of the globe, we can take pride in the athletes who are not only representing our country, but also our very own community.

From Turnstone to Tokyo, we've watched them train, we've celebrated their victories and we are proud to have a community that the sport of goalball can call home.

Go, Team USA!