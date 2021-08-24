Climate for debate

With ongoing warnings and increasingly dramatic weather anomalies sounding the alarm bells of worsening climate change, most Americans believe the issue is pressing.

However, many also fear that one wrong or overly ambitious step could wreak havoc on businesses and force Americans out of work, leading many to be hesitant and lukewarm about embracing new remedies.

In Indiana, though, even the biggest carbon dioxide-emitting industries have options and provisions available to help make the climate-conscious transition an easy one.

The biggest carbon dioxide-producing employers in Indiana tend to be in manufacturing and energy, according to World Atlas. But many are better prepared for an eco-friendly shift than they might seem.

Fort Wayne-based Steel Dynamics, for example, has announced plans to cut emissions in half by 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2050. According to the Transition Pathway Initiative's 2018 results, the company averaged 0.53 ton of carbon dioxide per ton of steel, compared to the average value of 1.74 by the industry as a whole. This puts Steel Dynamics miles ahead of their competition and well within limits set by the Paris agreement.

American Electric Power is even better off right now. As of 2020, it's gone so far as to not only set greenhouse gas emission targets, but include climate change risks and implications in its long-term, corporate strategies. As of 2019 results, though, AEP still produced 0.70 metric ton of carbon dioxide per megawatt hour in 2019, compared to the average value of 0.45 by the rest of the industry.

AEP hasn't quite caught up to its competition yet. With the company transition made, though, the hard part is over and employees need not fear a green initiative culture shock.

Some might argue small businesses aren't as likely to see that success. They, too, stand to handle this change fairly well, starting with concrete suppliers. According to BBC News, concrete production emits more carbon dioxide than every nation on Earth aside from China and the Unied States, but one Hoosier business has a solution.

Irving Materials Inc. has embraced an award-winning technology called CarbonCure. CarbonCure infuses carbon dioxide gas into fresh concrete, which converts chemically into a mineral that becomes embedded in the concrete. The company's website states that the result is a stronger concrete with less carbon content without compromising durability, workability, pump-ability, temperature, pH, finish or appearance.

CarbonCure's website states that the process has no impact on construction schedule, can be retrofitted onto any concrete plant, is installed in hours and syncs seamlessly with all existing batching software. The overall implementation is hassle-free and painless.

To date, CarbonCure technology has been embraced by seven other concrete suppliers in addition to Irving Materials, and saved 108,819 tons of carbon dioxide overall. The concrete industry in Indiana shows signs it would be able to handle the implementation of a fee on carbon emissions.

Farmers would pay, too, but farms are refunded for the carbon fee costs of fuels under a special provision in the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2021. Agriculture fuel-generated emissions account for less than 1% of total greenhouse gas emissions, so the charges wouldn't be all that high in the first place; all other non-fossil emissions, such as methane and nitrous oxide, are exempt.

With the cost to farmers minimized and provisions in place to offset those costs, the transition will be less invasive and disruptive for agriculture.

Although the temptation is to see a fee on carbon dioxide emissions as an obstruction to business as usual, the biggest carbon dioxide-emitting companies in Indiana already have made great strides to set themselves up for a smooth implementation of this policy. Now is the best time to put a carbon fee in place while businesses are ready and there's still the majority of a decade left until 2030.

By that time, a concerted shift to a green economy could create 18 million jobs. Failure to make that shift could cost 6 million jobs in the electricity and petroleum sectors alone, according to the World Resources Institute.

Either a remedial carbon fee is put in place now with little to no disruption, or these companies become less economically competitive with every passing year and massive layoffs follow. That's the decision that needs to be made now before the invisible hand of the economy makes it for us.