Constituent service

In “The Inferno,” Dante's ninth and deepest level of hell was reserved for individuals who betrayed family, friends, government and benefactors.

When Rep. Jim Banks intentionally hid the fact that he was vaccinated then declared, “I'm a congressman ... it's not my role” to push people to get vaccinated, Banks not only betrayed his constituents, he betrayed his friends and supporters in northeast Indiana. Banks forgets he is a public servant earning more than $174,000 a year, in large part because white, rural, religious Republican voters elected him.

As this district's public servant, Banks has access to all the scientific and medical information regarding the safety of the vaccine. He rightly concluded the vaccine is safe, his best option, and perhaps best for this country as a whole.

Knowing that a significant majority of those remaining unvaccinated were his typical voters and supporters, he absolutely had the obligation, as their public servant, not only to disclose that he was vaccinated, but why he chose to be vaccinated.

While Banks repeatedly decries the mainstream media for “fake news,” he had an opportunity and obligation to squelch the misinformation that has abounded on social media and politically conservative television and radio. Yet, he remained quiet and secretive, and ultimately defensive when he cried, “It's not my role...”

Why would Banks keep his vaccination secret? Banks has arrogantly proclaimed he was elected by two-thirds of this district's voters. He was never going to lose a subsequent election because he informed his friends and supporters that he believed getting vaccinated was safe.

So why wouldn't Banks make his vaccination public and educate his friends and supporters who were uncertain about whether to get vaccinated? What is Banks' agenda as our servant?

Does he want to be U.S. Sen. Mike Braun's successor; does he want to be Donald Trump's next vice presidential running mate in 2024? Or, better yet, does he want to be President James Banks?

Banks uses every opportunity to stand out above his ultraconservative peers. He has famously said he wants to “lead that conversation” on the transformation of the Republican Party to Trumpism. Recently, Banks met privately with Trump then separately with Trump adviser Mark Meadows about the future of the Republican Party.

Banks was rightly excluded from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection as a Trump sycophant, but that gave him a further opportunity to tour the conservative media outlets and make an even bigger name for himself.

Banks has made additional efforts to stand out in the ultraconservative crowd. He was one of a small number of congressmen who joined the Texas attorney general's lawsuit to overturn Georgia and Pennsylvania's presidential election results; it was dismissed by the U.S. Supreme Court, as predicted.

Banks was one of four Indiana congressman who, after the invasion of the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, still officially questioned the legitimacy of the presidential election Joe Biden won by more than 7 million votes and 74 electoral votes.

Further still, Banks was the only Indiana congressperson who opposed the anti-Asian hate bill. Why, oh why would Banks want to be Indiana's only dissenter? What is his agenda?

Banks' Whitley County and other counties in his district have around a 40% vaccination rate. Regardless of his long-term personal aspirations, friends and supporters in his District need him to emphasize the safety of the vaccine. He can use his power and presence to help “his people” decide, as he did, that the vaccine is safe.

Banks already has blood on his hands because of his secrecy and delayed disclosure. But he can save lives, starting today, by doing the right thing, by being a leader, by doing his job, and by being a caretaker of the friends and supporters who elected him to be their public servant.

Please, many of them are my friends too.

Perry Shilts is a Fort Wayne attorney.