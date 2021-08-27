Indiana a state of confusion on schools' COVID reporting

Parents are faced with difficult decisions about their children's safety on a daily basis, and yet it seems like the state of Indiana isn't giving them the information they need about the risks associated with their attendance at school. Let me explain.

During the first week of school, the youngest child of some family friends was exposed to COVID-19 at school. This child goes to the same school as our youngest, so we started paying attention to the school section of the Indiana coronavirus dashboard.

We were surprised that the case total for our youngest's school stayed at zero for the next week and a half. We knew there was a case at the school, so there must be some mistake.

There are lots of possible explanations from a simple clerical error to a delay in reporting to a failure to report. And so, despite our disappointment that the dashboard didn't seem to be showing accurate data, we let it go.

Just about that time, another friend of ours talked to the principal of their school (a different school from our youngest's). They were informed that the numbers on the school part of the Indiana coronavirus dashboard only reflect cases that are clearly the result of spread within the school.

That is, they were told that the number of cases associated with a school only reflects cases in which one student caught it from another student, or a teacher, or a staff member as part of the school day.

This strikes me as an odd way (to put it politely) to report cases in a school. If this is actually how the cases are reported in the School section of the coronavirus dashboard, then the numbers on the dashboard are dubious in quality, and likely more distracting than helpful.

There could have been 100 new positive cases from students who attended school in the past week, but the dashboard might only show five or fewer if most of the students caught it off campus.

However, the actual risk to a student attending school is the total number of students who have attended school while COVID-positive, regardless of where those students caught the virus. Since only reporting cases contracted from other students, teachers and staff appears to be such an obviously misleading way to report school-based cases, I tried to find out the real answer, fully expecting that the dashboard would tell me what the number means.

I believed, obviously naively, that the dashboard would make clear whether the number associated with each school referred to positive cases among students who had attended the school or positive cases that came from spread within the school.

I couldn't find the answer.

Then I tried calling the contact number that's listed on the Indiana coronavirus web page. When I called, I found there are two options. If you're a school administrator or a school nurse, you can talk to the Department of Health and get information. But if you're not (and I'm not), you're supposed to press the number two and then they just send you to the standard 211 line for the state.

And so here we are in a situation in which the coronavirus dashboard for the state is providing information, but it's not clear what information it's providing. And this strikes me as particularly hypocritical or, if we're being more polite, internally contradictory.

We live in a state that emphasizes the freedom of individuals to make good decisions about what they ought to do, but fails to provide the information necessary for people to do just that.

Abe Schwab is a professor of philosophy and director of Ethics Across the Curriculum at Purdue Fort Wayne who specializes in applied ethics.