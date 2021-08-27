Timely reminders of nation's blinders

“This is no time to engage in the luxury of cooling off or to take the tranquilizing drug of gradualism. Now is the time to make real the promises of democracy; now is the time to rise from the dark and desolate valley of segregation to the sunlit path of racial justice; now is the time to lift our nation from the quicksand of racial injustice to the solid rock of brotherhood; now is the time to make justice a reality for all God's children.”

– Martin Luther King Jr.

Aug. 28, 1963

So, here we are 58 years later, and we have yet to fully lift ourselves from racism's immoral crater. One would think that by now we would have our hands firmly placed on equality's plow, but bigotry and discrimination are things nearly half of our citizens vehemently refuse to disavow.

We are a nation deeply divided and I know some of you hate to be reminded, but the truth of the matter is that ever so slowly the clock of progress is being rewinded.

And not just toward those of us who are Black, yellow or brown; our Jewish community is justified in wearing a frustrated frown.

“We are witnessing a dangerous and dramatic surge in anti-Jewish hate,” says Jonathan Greenblatt of the Anti-Defamation League, which reinforces the contention that many of us on the front lines are suffering from battle fatigue.

How could our nation be so wrong for so long? Yes, we have moments when our conscience responds to an immoral beating, but sustained progress always seems fleeting.

It happened nearly 20 years ago now on 9/11, when 2,977 innocent lives were sent prematurely to whatever their faith designated as heaven. Yes, it happened last year, when we heard George Floyd crying out in fear as his brutal assassination was coming near.

We seem to always enjoy a hateful lapse, only to see that small measure of progress collapse.

It's as if we decide to put our differences on pause, but after we conclude the obligatory self-congratulatory applause, in time we reveal we were never really down for the cause.

We keep moving repetitively because we lack authenticity.

Listen, I know social integration is difficult to attain and even harder to sustain. I live with it each and every day in the most personal way.

My wife and I not only have different skin tones, but we were raised in very different social and political zones. I'm from Cleveland, Ohio – the first major city to elect a Black mayor, while she is from Dearborn, Michigan – known for a mayor who believed allowing Blacks into the city would create a destructive layer.

So, it stands to reason that while our lives have merged, there are still attitudes and assumptions that must be purged. Our relationship would not be able to glisten if we failed to take the time to earnestly and honestly listen.

And maybe that's the key to our community and nation being set free: to really hear one another's voice before you make an irrational choice. To really hear my heart, before you start tearing my personhood apart. Perhaps if you really looked through my lenses you could come to your senses.

If you just walked for one day in my shoes, then you would understand why I'm always crying the blues!

In this iconic speech, Dr. King also said: “There are those who are asking the devotees of civil rights when will you be satisfied?” Well, as a certified torchbearer of Dr. King, I think I'm qualified to say when we will be satisfied.

We will be satisfied when true equality is daily exercised. We will be satisfied when racist opinions are terminally nullified. We will be satisfied when our existence at the table of influence no longer has to be justified. We will be satisfied when legislators stop trying to have civil rights laws modified or cast aside. We will be satisfied when corporations have leadership that is consistently diversified.

And, yes, we will be satisfied when America makes up its mind to stop acting like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

So, let's stop using the dream of Dr. King as an annual plaything and earnestly commit ourselves to doing whatever is necessary to let freedom ring.

The Rev. Bill McGill is senior pastor at Fort Wayne's Imani Baptist Temple.