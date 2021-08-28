Here's the catch

OK, OK. I was wrong.

Several weeks ago at this pop stand, I ranted about how, when the deity returns with fire, he – or she – should visit some places that I am not particularly fond of. Branson, the Wisconsin Dells, a couple of others were on the list.

And I included the Field of Dreams, that ball diamond at Dyersville, Iowa, that I wrongly believed had been defiled in the name of greed.

Nestled in the cornfields and rolling hills, that was the place where, 32 years ago with the cameras rolling, Kevin Costner responded to a question. “Is this heaven?” he was asked. “No,” he replied, “it's Iowa.”

The same place where James Earl Jones, with that sonorous baritone that comes from his socks, told Ray Kinsella that “This field, this game, it's part of our past, Ray. It reminds us of all that once was good and it could be again.”

Where Ray says, with quavering voice, “Dad, will you have a catch?” and the boy man says, “I'd like that.”

And above all it is the place where baseball players come and go through the cornfield that serves as the outfield wall, the path to someplace beyond.

And that moment, the instant when the first flash of white baseball uniform emerged from the greenery of the corn rows, changed my mind the other night. The perfect summer evening a couple of weeks ago now when the machinery of Major League Baseball and the technology of Fox Sports teamed to make that Field of Dreams so darn real that old guys across America were weeping, shedding real tears as they watched first Kevin Costner and then the 50 or so members of the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees baseball teams file from the cornfield and slowly walk across the expanse of the outfield and then the manicured diamond to the dugouts.

All this in front of 8,000 baseball fans who sat there silently – I have to say it: reverently – and watched, participated in bringing a great and wonderful fantasy to life.

That's when I knew that I had been wrong, too judgmental in haranguing the corporate types, the business people who were making this happen.

Understand, I made my first pilgrimage to this eastern Iowa farm – the Lansing family owned it and rented it to the movie makers – back when it was just the house, the field, the light poles, the backstop, the baselines and the pitcher's mound, just the way Ray Kinsella and Moonlight Graham and Shoeless Joe Jackson and Terence Mann and all the others had left it a couple of years earlier on film.

There was a coffee can tacked to a fence post at the entrance; donations welcome but not required. No road signs miles away along U.S. Highway 20 pointing in the direction of tiny Dyersville. No second baseball diamond, larger and finer than the first. No towers for banks of lights. No bleachers to accommodate 8,000 fans at about $1,500 a pop on game day; just those few bleachers on the first base line from which Ray and Annie's daughter had tumbled in the movie, causing Archibald Graham – Doc Graham – to cross that line from the place to which he could never return.

All that had to happen – the field, the lights, the parking lots, the concession stands, probably the port-a-potties, although I didn't see them on TV. All that had to happen to make to make the fiction and fantasy as real as it became the other night when the White Sox defeated the Yankees, 9-8, on a walk-off home run by Tim Anderson. It was the eighth ball hit into the corn rows that night.

To make it as real as it had been to me a few years ago when I visited the field and was approached by a man from Virginia who had two baseball gloves, one on his left hand and another under his right arm.

We met between first and second base and he asked simply, “would you have a catch with me?”

“Sure,” I said, as he handed me the other glove.

“This belonged to my dad,” he said as he backed away, “ but he didn't live long enough for me to bring him here.”

And we had a catch, this middle-aged fellow and me, between first and second base on the Field of Dreams.

It was mystical. Bordering on religious.

And they had to do what they did out there the other night to make it mystical on TV. I know that now. To make fantasy so real that it made old men cry when those young men came out of the cornfield on an August evening in Iowa.

Ed Breen is the retired assistant managing editor for photos/graphics at The Journal Gazette. He wrote this as a commentary for WBAT-AM in Marion.