Eliminate the unnecessary

The workday is beginning, greeting us with a multitude of emails. While sorting emails, you come by one which triggers feelings of guilt or frustration.

Oftentimes, women especially, hit “Reply” and begin with, “Sorry, I ... .” But were you sorry? Did you need to apologize? Was there something done for which you truly owe an apology?

These are tough questions, and whether these emails include dialogue with colleagues, or dialogue with clients or prospects, it's time to stop apologizing.

Apologizing when there is no need to tells others you are “weak.” Lois P. Frankel wrote in her book, “Nice Girls Don't Get the Corner Office”: “Apologizing for unintentional, low-profile, non-egregious errors erodes our self-confidence and, in turn, the confidence others have in us ... . It's a conflict-reducing technique, but one that makes you look like you're at fault when in fact you're not.”

All professional dialogue should be collaborative and considerate, even when opinions differ.

I've been ruminating on being more unapologetic over the past eight months after returning from a six-month maternity leave. Welcoming a first child and coming back to work as a full-time working mother, equally exhausted and enthusiastic, has proved challenging. Saying sorry rarely fits the vocabulary.

It's a shame it took motherhood for me to place value on my own time, too.

Women in sales come to me with questions, and I love this. A recurring conversational theme involves the difficulties of setting meetings in a COVID-19 atmosphere.

There's a hybrid mix of in-person and online schedules. A circus email train of back-and-forth days/times to narrow down mutual availability clogs up the inbox. Neither person enjoys it.

Don't be afraid to be assertive and send a calendar invite with details (not aggressive).

Be strategic, selective and intentional.

Frankel also wrote, “By seeking permission before acting, we're less likely to be viewed as confident risk-takers.”

I want my network to see me as confident and strong, regardless of a title. Asking permission is another thing that inadvertently tells others you are “weak.” I promise the other party will appreciate your not asking permission but instead maximizing time by making an executive decision.

What's the worst that can happen?

Women tend to ask permission and apologize at a much higher frequency than male counterparts. It's not only time to stop apologizing, but it's time to stop asking permission, too. This takes introspection because of having to face saying “no,” even to the things for which you were especially excited. Filtering out the wrong only offers more space for the right.

When you find opportunities in alignment with one another, don't ask permission. Act on the opportunity, and quickly.

This requires getting uncomfortable – which is when growth occurs. Christine Caldwell, in her book “Bodyfulness,” describes this area of discomfort as “... the zone of proximal development, the zone we learn in because we are not resting in our comfort zone, but we are also not distressingly overwhelmed or too far outside our comfort zone.”

Catch yourself next time you say sorry or begin to ask permission and pause.

Asking permission from bosses or colleagues can be even scarier. The employer will respectfully have guidelines to follow. Stay within the arena and respect policies, but don't overthink it. They hired you to do a job, so go do it. An employer would rather see you thriving and confident in your decisions than waiting on affirmations.

Some ideas don't go as planned, but this doesn't mean the first call to action is a dreaded “I'm sorry...” email (we ditched this earlier, remember?).

Some ideas flourish and bring huge successes. Listen to those callings and don't wait for permission. As our trusty resource Lois P. Frankel, described: “... She then went to her coworker and asked him how he'd gotten the boss's approval. He said, 'It never occurred to me to ask.' ”

Title is irrelevant because these concepts can be morphed for any role. Don't be deliberately obtuse, but instead empathic and dependable. Informing others of your intentions shows that you respect them, without waiting around for approval.

I challenge you to consciously try to stop apologizing, and limit asking permission unless necessary.

Tara Moeller is a commercial loan officer and yoga instructor in Fort Wayne.