Asset management

Readers of The Journal Gazette learned that City Utilities recently granted a $50 monthly discount to customers of the Allen County Regional Water and Sewer District. Unfortunately, the story as reported (“District OKs sewer assets going to city,” Aug. 26) was devoid of context and overstated the discount.

On Aug. 25, the district board voted to give all assets and territory to City Utilities in exchange for allowing district customers to become City Utilities customers at the outside city rate.

This represents a major rate reduction. This also means that City Utilities will be taking control of all Allen County service rights not currently claimed by a local utility. Essentially, Allen County is handing over its water and sewer infrastructure to Fort Wayne, permanently and completely, including control over future rural development.

This decision was not made in a vacuum, and the district's inability to function independently did not develop overnight. It is the result of many years of contention, mismanagement and lack of oversight of the district by the Allen County Commissioners, prior district executive directors, City Utilities representatives and the district board.

This is not an unsubstantiated claim. Followers of local news will recall several stories in recent years regarding lawsuits, raucous meetings, conflicts of interest and inside favors in the district.

Having spoken with dozens of involved parties and reviewed minutes and documents from over the district's history, I can attest that the district has endured a comically high level of drama, chaos and intrigue for a small rural utility.

In light of City Utilities' claims that the district is not affordable for customers, I would ask: How was such extensive debt incurred? Who supported the “remote” projects noted in the story, and who has benefited from them? City Utilities appoints seats to the board, is a contracted provider of many operations and treats most of the waste. If the district needs bailed out, what role has City Utilities played in sinking it?

The vote to turn over the district was not unanimous and was intensely debated. The vote was 4-2 in favor, with two of the “ayes” from City Utilities appointees, one from an Allen County Department of Health appointee and one from a commissioners' appointee. The two “nays” were from another commissioners' appointee (myself) and an Allen County Council appointee. This unusual vote split indicates that there are more sides to this story than were presented.

Finally, the $50 monthly reduction noted in the story's headline is not accurate. For starters, around $12 of the reduction was already provided by the commissioners' $5 million contribution this spring.

In actuality, many district customers will see about a $38 monthly decrease in 2022; some customers will see $15 to $30 decreases; and Hoagland customers (the largest and oldest district community) will see a $12 increase. The average 2022 reduction per customer is around $30. That is a sizable reduction and can be presented as such without false inflation.

Calling this offer from City Utilities a Trojan horse would not be fair; there will be many benefits to district customers. In some ways, the offer from City Utilities was better than some of us expected to receive. City Utilities officials and others genuinely believe that centralizing water and sewer is the best solution for long-term development of the entire county.

But this remains a negotiated acquisition. Further, City Utilities negotiated from the stronger position because of the long-term instability of the district, some of which was caused by City Utilities' own influence.

District customers and other county residents are paying for a reduced rate in the form of giving City Utilities permanent control over our own rural communities and future land development.

This is a transaction. This is not a gift.

Tim Roy, a Hoagland resident, is a member of the Allen County Regional Water and Sewer District.