The firefighting family

I'm excited that the Fort Wayne Fire Department is accepting applications for a new firefighter recruit class, but I'm also aware that a large number of employers are also looking to fill positions right now.

That's OK because we're searching for the right candidates, not just anyone.

But, what does it take to be a firefighter – beyond meeting the qualifications and passing the exams? Commitment and compassion.

Most people in our community come in contact with a firefighter on one of the worst days of their lives.

They may be watching while a firefighter performs CPR on their loved one.

They may be trapped in their vehicle, in pain, while our firefighters use the Jaws of Life to extricate them.

Their home may have just burned to the ground.

Those citizens could very well be crying or screaming; their hearts are pounding and they can barely speak, let alone think, about anything beyond the fear they're experiencing. They just want help.

A firefighter has developed muscle memory through training for these very scenarios over and over and over. That's where the commitment comes into play. They have to be committed to training and improving every day so they have the capability to help that citizen on that worst day and make that day better.

Our firefighters also have to understand how that devastated citizen might feel in order to offer them the compassion they'll need to help get through the pain.

Just as we never stop striving to improve our rescue efforts, we should never stop striving to learn about our citizens and how alike we are. It makes sense that the more we understand what others have experienced, the more compassionate we can become.

When Fort Wayne UNITED's United Front was launched, our entire fire department joined the initiative. It provides a safe environment for participants to learn a shared humanity, a common language and philosophy.

If you're involved with United Front, you may have heard that during the racial and social unrest throughout our country in the summer of 2020, I participated in a call with Pascal Losambe of Synergy Consulting Company and Josh Raines of STAR 88.3, who first told me about Losambe's information sessions about equity and inclusion. Iric Headley from Fort Wayne UNITED was on the call as well.

The purpose of the call was to explore ways to open a discussion about ethnicity and inclusion within the FWFD, but that initial call expanded into a citywide initiative built by a group of Fort Wayne organizational leaders.

Now, after participating for seven months, each United Front session makes it more obvious that understanding our shared humanity won't only help the FWFD recruit candidates from diverse backgrounds, it'll help us be more compassionate so we can earn the faith and trust our community places in our hands.

So, are you the right candidate? Or do you know someone who will be committed and compassionate, and willing to keep striving to be better? Those we hire will be compensated with a generous salary that will continue to increase, a long list of benefits that includes only working 10 days per month, eligibility for retirement after only 20 years, with a pension, insurance and even child care reimbursement.

But, most importantly, they will be part of a compassionate, committed team that feels like family.