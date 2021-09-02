Nerds in the know

This vaccine situation is getting out of hand.

There seem to be two camps, and the camps seem to be entrenched in a war of attrition. Usually, wars that end by last man standing are considered by historians not to have been very smart.

We are constantly bombarded with stuff, not thoughtful stuff, but information I consider verbal diarrhea. If anyone has something to say, now they have an audience.

That audience is the internet, which is a two-sided coin. Hopefully, we always listen to heads and avoid listening to tails. As we all know, tails cover up asses.

Society seems to have increased the tendency to bully nerds. When we were kids, many of us made fun of people who wore glasses, or had briefcases or heavy backpacks. Nerds were more preoccupied with learning than trying to be popular. They did not always eat in the cafeteria and spent all their time doing homework and studying.

I am a nerd (many doctors and researchers are nerds).

Whether we like it or not, some nerds change the world. More than 25 vaccines have been invented by nerds. Vaccines have been around since 1880. Research and development on vaccines has been going on for more than 100 years, not just recently.

Bill Gates, the primo nerd, gives tons of money to vaccine research; he knows vaccines are one of the great ways to really help the world. I've seen most James Bond movies. I can't remember a villain who gave most of his money away.

For those who see Gates as trying to control the world by some vaccine conspiracy, I would simply remind you he is a nerd who spent much of his teenage years in a garage or in front of an early computer. He does not sound very threatening to me.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is another nerd. He is a saint and has been treated like some cheap carnival barker.

He has spent more than 50 years of his life working on infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS and immunology. He is 80 years of age and still works. He was awarded the Medal of Freedom in 2008. He is Mother Teresa in a suit.

Vaccines have eradicated diseases in the U.S. that we don't even recognize now. In the 1900s, smallpox killed between 300 million and 500 million people worldwide. Our lifespan in 1900 was 47.3 years; it is 78.9 years in 2020. Medical advances, especially vaccines and antibiotics, have improved our lives tremendously.

For 99% of human existence, we have had to deal mostly with dying from infectious diseases. Throughout our history, infection or trauma killed us. Bacteria and viruses routinely killed children and adults.

Only after better sanitation, vaccines and antibiotics did our lifespan improve. Now we die of chronic illnesses, such as heart disease, diabetes and hypertension.

Heart bypass surgery was first performed in 1960. Coronary stents were invented in 1988 and are recognized by almost everyone in society. Bypass surgery and stents, invented by nerds. So, why attack the very people who are trying to help us?

Nerds are not in it for the money or publicity. Their only goal is lifelong learning. That's the definition of a nerd.

I am proud to be a nerd. Nerds go to school forever. They study a topic to exhaustion and, hopefully, 20 years after they die, the complicated idea they figured out becomes something that helps humanity forever.

Some people say the vaccine is not effective.

If you had cancer and treatment gave you a 95% chance of cure, you would start it yesterday. So why are we playing devil's advocate with something that has been worked out by hundreds of nerds?

The Food and Drug Administration is not an old boys' club that passes things through because of political pressure. I can almost guarantee there are stubborn pains in the butt on the FDA board who constantly question things and are skeptical about everything. Remember, when they pass something, they know that their signature will influence not millions of lives, but billions. And no nerd or person wants that responsibility without appropriate proof.

Get vaccinated.