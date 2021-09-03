Critical distinction

School boards all around our area have become the focus of attacks over the past few months on a topic few individuals have taken the time or made the effort to understand.

That concept is critical race theory.

These attacks have not occurred out of the blue.

As much as I do not wish to give him any additional publicity, Chris Rufo is probably the best-known architect and mouthpiece of the attack and its introduction into the public comment portion of school board meetings.

Rufo was little known and rarely heard from until he discovered his “mission”: to compile everything he does not like and mix it together and call it critical race theory.

He considers his message so important that he has taken it on the road and is building a following of people who have little political understanding and even less educational understanding.

Rufo has gained his following by proclaiming himself the voice of anyone who disagrees with critical race theory and fears the indoctrination of schoolchildren by “radicalized teachers.”

He does so by inventing and compiling examples of critical race theory and social justice and culturally responsive instruction that are designed to infuriate and instill fear in the hearts of parents.

Almost single-handedly, Rufo has buttressed his way of thinking and weaponized it to the degree that he now has misguided followers going after the one place they can readily find a platform to voice their “concerns over the way our country is going.”

Where is that one place? School.

Where do those who wish to argue against societal change go to voice their concerns about changes they have been told are happening in public schools? The traditional public school board meeting.

Based on the premise that one should never waste a good crisis, Rufo has encouraged his followers to start attending school board meetings and use as their jumping-off point the idea of personal freedom being attacked by asking children to wear masks. Pretty simple, right?

Encouraged by their ability to stir up people with the mask “debate,” Rufo has encouraged his followers to transition into following his lead, combining a grand number of things that Rufo perceives to be true in traditional public schools.

(Here would be a good place to add that he rarely encourages attacks on private or charter schools, just public.)

So, why spread this message of half-truths and far-right conspiracies in school board meetings, which most often are poorly attended and entertain little in the way of controversy? Because it works.

This is not the fault of traditional public school boards, but it is an essential part of their meetings: allowing public comment.

There you have it, a place where you often do not have to be addressing items on the agenda, but any person who desires may talk on any topic of their choosing, as long as they keep it under the posted time limit.

Traditional public schools really do want to know what the public they serve wants to know about how schools are operated.

Several months ago, critical race theory was a concept few people had even heard about and fewer still could define.

As things typically go, as soon as people begin to understand and support a social construct, a group rises against that social construct and attempts to quantify it or provide examples.

So while the vast majority of people do not even yet understand the concept of critical race theory, those who are anti-theory have become a force of sorts to be reckoned with – and ignored at our peril.

Rufo has successfully encouraged people to spread the word that they are tired of political correctness in schools and need to “take back America,” one school board at a time.

It is the perfect storm of twisted ideologies, and the opportunity to make public statements without backlash or repercussions.

The focus – to allow for genuine concerns from the parents and families who attend school in that district – creates opportunity for those who have other ideas to introduce and promote.

What does Rufo actually want to accomplish? First, he has stated that one of his main goals is to curtail how and what social studies teachers are teaching about current events.

According to Rufo, no social studies teacher should have the right to discuss racism or even any current events that in his mind constitute anti-racist approaches.

In other words, “if we lump racism in with all the other things we don't like about public schools, we can call them all critical race theory issues, and then we can get rid of them all at once.”

This is accomplished by scaring the public during the public input part of board meetings.

The second goal is the one that scares me most as a long-time principal in urban schools. Rufo wants control of the curriculum in such a way that no teacher can ever revisit historical events in the light of what we know now, compared to how the history books told the story.

For the record, it is a rare teacher who does not present additional, sometimes conflicting, information about historical events.

In Rufo's world, there would be no discussion in schools of “white privilege,” no mention of the malfeasance of any public officials against people of color (even those that resulted in death or serious injury), no desire to revisit historical events that have left a deep scar on our democracy.

Instead, we will continue to proclaim that America is “the best place on earth,” especially to those who live an upper middle class life and don't have to deal with the real-life issues of systemic racism, class warfare, inequity, and social and emotional learning.

To find a solution to the problems we face as a nation (and, on a micro level, traditional public schools), we must understand the issues first then, using our collective wisdom and intelligence, begin to solve them.

But solving has to come from a position of understanding, not grandstanding.

How is it possible for an average parent to know what is occurring in their child's school?

Take the time to read your child's textbooks, study the curricula, meet the teachers who work with your children, and get involved in volunteering in your child's school.

You will find, much to your astonishment, that public school teachers are too busy trying to get all children to read, write, and do math on grade level, and learn how to think, not what to think, to radicalize your child.

If you really want to develop an understanding of critical race theory and how it became a school issue, I would encourage you to read “How a conservative activist invented the conflict over critical race theory” in the New Yorker magazine.

Reading really does do significant damage to one's lack of knowledge and information.