Gratitude and resolve in face of virus

Life is precious, and I want every resident in Fort Wayne to understand the seriousness of COVID-19.

It's deadly and is taking more and more lives as each day passes. Now is the time to rally together as a community to say enough is enough.

We have the ability to help stop this virus with a simple vaccination. I'm imploring those eligible for the vaccine to get it. You can help save your own life as well as those of your loved ones and those you come in contact with.

The shot doesn't mean you won't get COVID-19, but it lessens symptoms, hospitalizations and deaths.

Following my recent bout with COVID-19, I realized just how fragile life is. I'm grateful that I only experienced mild symptoms such as fatigue, but it wasn't a pleasant experience. I credit the vaccine for my quick recovery.

My wife, Cindy, also contracted COVID-19. She, too, had mild symptoms and is on her way to a full recovery.

Without being fully vaccinated, Cindy and I likely would have been in the hospital.

From the bottom of our hearts, Cindy and I want to thank everyone who reached out to us with words of encouragement and support. It meant a lot. We're blessed to live in a caring and giving city.

Looking forward, as mayor, my authority is limited as it relates to COVID-19 mandates. I can require masks in city-owned facilities as a safeguard, but I'm not able to mandate that city employees and residents get vaccinated.

I realize it's a personal choice, but we have to be ready to go beyond ourselves and our own interests.

For the safety of city employees and the general public, masks will again be required inside Citizens Square and all other city-owned buildings beginning Tuesday.

In addition, city employees who are fully vaccinated or become fully vaccinated will receive a $200 wellness incentive. Employees can voluntarily provide written proof of vaccination status to the city's Risk Management Department.

Each year, City employees are provided the opportunity to receive a flu shot. This fall, the Allen County Department of Health will offer COVID-19 shots and flu shots at the same time to make it more convenient.

Additionally, I'm evaluating, as well, the possibility of implementing additional measures to help ensure more city employees get vaccinated by a Nov. 1 deadline. It's the least we can do to help get COVID-19 somewhat contained in the near term.

I also hope that local government's proactive response will encourage the private sector to look into the possibility of mandating COVID-19 vaccinations.

I want the public to know, too, that I fully support the Allen County Department of Health led by Dr. Matthew Sutter. They continue to work tirelessly to combat COVID-19.

Also, I want to thank our local hospitals, doctors, nurses and support staff. Our hospitals are becoming overwhelmed with sick patients, mainly unvaccinated individuals with COVID-19. We must do all we can to help alleviate the burden being placed on our health care systems.

In addition, I want to recognize Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Mark Daniel, Northwest Allen County Schools Superintendent Chris Himsel and their respective school boards for demonstrating courage and leadership by implementing masking policies. There's no doubt this will help lessen the spread of COVID-19.

We have a long road ahead of us. It doesn't appear the pandemic will end anytime soon unless we commit ourselves to getting vaccinated, masking up, practicing social distancing and using good judgment. I know Fort Wayne can do this. We're a strong and resilient city with outstanding individuals, families, neighborhoods and businesses.

I long for the day this virus is past us. By working together we'll be able to turn the corner and return to a more normal sense of living where we can enjoy everything our community has to offer.

Discipline, hard work, and a commitment to following the guidelines and recommendations from the health experts will help get us there.