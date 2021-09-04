BookStart smart

When I first started reading to my daughter, Lia, I didn't quite realize the impact of it all.

I just wanted to read her bedtime stories. One, because maybe she would fall asleep sooner (all parents know that feeling); two, because I enjoyed seeing her face when I would do different voices; and three, well, that is what parents do, right?

As my daughter got older and started putting sentences together, she would always look forward to storytime – whether at school or at home before bed. Fast forward seven years, and now my daughter asks me if she can read to me.

She reads in English and in Spanish, and I cannot help but think that reading to her in her early years not only helped her be able to read and understand words but also to enjoy reading!

Therefore, for me, The BookStart Fund is such an amazing and essential organization. The organization encourages parents to begin reading to their children at a young age, not only developing their child's language but also helping them with the reading skills needed as they grow up.

For families who are not able to provide books or reading materials for their children, BookStart does just that. They partner with other agencies in supplying books for the parents to be able to read to their kids.

It also helps create a bonding relationship with your children. For my daughter and me, reading is one of the things we enjoy doing together. I can see how much she is improving daily, as well as I still get to do all my weird impersonations that I know she loves and laughs at.

When I first came across BookStart, I was immediately drawn to it because I connected to it on a personal level. I thought to myself, “This is exactly what I did with Lia, and I did not even realize it.” I wanted to reach out and say how much I admired the fund and how could I help spread the word about BookStart.

When I met Ginny Clark (founder of BookStart), I was blown away with her passion and her ultimate joy when speaking about the fund. Ginny and her husband, Will, showed me how much BookStart meant to them. This was not a hobby but something they take great pride in doing.

When explaining how she picks each book specifically and how hands-on she is with making sure she gets the right books, I knew right then I wanted to support BookStart.

Nothing is random; she picks each book as if she were going to read them to her own grandchildren. She was incredibly detailed in the type of book she supplies, down to the skin color of the characters or how the story could have a certain effect in a positive way when the parent(s) read it to their children.

The BookStart Fund provides a way for families to jump-start the fun and love of reading. It also makes a real difference in children by stimulating their imagination and expanding their understanding of the world.

I am honored to support the BookStart organization and help spread the word of the importance of reading to our children.

DaMarcus Beasley is a former member of the US Men's National Soccer Team, a four-time World Cup athlete and co-owner of the Fort Wayne FC Men's Soccer Club.