Indiana Frank and the Temple of Room

Why is it that when I awaken at 5 a.m. to go to the bathroom, I cannot get back to sleep when I return to bed? However, if instead of returning to bed, I go downstairs, get in my recliner and turn on the television, I go back to sleep in five minutes. Why?

Why does my wife keep trying to get me to eat healthy food? My theory is she wants me to live long enough that I will be the one who has to clean out the garage or go to where man has never gone before.

The place it seems man has never gone before is a bedroom once used by one of our sons. He has moved on to a wife who has presented him with his own assignments. His former bedroom has become an archaeologist's dream.

Becky's attraction to Harrison Ford may be behind her desire to send Indiana Frank into that room. But I am afraid of that room. It has many photographs, receipts, documents, old checkbooks, novels and clothes. Surely those clothes never fit me.

Those items overflow filing cabinets, cardboard boxes and a conference table which we purchased used when we lived on eastern Long Island. It is a nice table, as we remember it. We have not seen the tabletop in years.

None of this bothered me until recently. The recent heat wave and humidity have discombobulated me. I'm not sure what that means, but I like using “discombobulated” in a sentence.

I did not think about living long enough to clean out a garage or bedroom until I went to the doctor for my annual checkup. I figure he has my best interest at heart. Either that or I am part of his retirement fund.

Perhaps because of vanity or wishful thinking, I have viewed myself as being as normal as pumpkin pie. So, basically, what I asked my doctor was: “What condition is my condition in?'

You need to know that “Doc” is one of those people who, when you ask him how things have been going, says he just had a great glass of water.

Doc's demeanor and measured approach are fine with me. I did not want to hear things I did not want to know. Yet, he did just that. He crossed a line. He told me I needed a shot in the derrière.

Over the years, I have heard that a shot in the arm can result in renewed vigor, can give you increased confidence. It can have a sudden, strong, positive effect on you. That outcome was not the immediate result of the placement of my shot.

My wife did not care that a female nurse saw a part of me which has never had a suntan. She just hoped I had renewed energy and would clean out that former bedroom.

Eventually the shot did give me energy. I felt a need to do something. I could clean the Temple of Room, or the Temple of Doom as Indiana Jones might call it.

Cleaning the Temple Room would require making decisions. What to toss. What to keep.

Much of the memorabilia in the Temple Room bears resemblance to the rings in a tree.

All births, graduations, marriages, vacations and activities were important when they happened and, now, are important because they happened. It is separating the wheat from the chaff that paralyzes me.

Procrastinating, I looked out a window at several shrubs that have needed trimming for too long.

I imagined I heard music playing, which I attributed to the officers of our neighborhood association. They have long lobbied for me to trim our backyard jungle.

In a trance I wandered into the garage and grabbed some clippers and a saw. I put on some work gloves. I told myself trimming shrubbery should take only 20 minutes. Few decisions, if any, would be required.

It was hot. The humidity was high. I looked through the kitchen window and saw my wife watching me. Great, I thought, she will tell me to get back inside, out of the heat.

Nope. She said nothing. Not a word.

I knew she appreciated my yard work, but, as is sometimes true, what bugs me does not bug her. The time came to go inside, walk past my seductive recliner, go upstairs and at least open the door to the Temple Room.

It was not much but it gave her hope. It gave her a shot in the arm.

Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.