'Our work is not done'

As a kid growing up in the late 1960s/1970s, I remember seeing on TV, and in newspapers and magazines, photos and stories of demonstrations and protests, people marching in huge numbers, holding hands, working together to fight for great social and economic change.

I hoped that when I became an adult, I would have the courage to do the same.

The labor movement has led efforts to fight for equal rights, civil rights and economic justice.

Former UAW President Walter Reuther (1907-70, UAW president from 1946 to 1970) didn't just march for civil rights, he provided office space at the Solidarity House in Detroit for Martin Luther King Jr. Reuther said he saw labor movements as “instruments to advance social justice and human rights in democratic societies.”

As a union member, I have had the opportunity to learn about Reuther and many other important labor leaders. I was delighted to learn that unions don't just fight for our own members, but for all workers' rights in our communities and, more importantly, in the legislative arena where decisions are made.

Labor Day is a great opportunity to recognize and remember these efforts, which are ongoing.

We have some sayings we live by in the labor community:

• “A rising tide lifts all boats (John F Kennedy).” Improved economies benefit all participants, especially the most critical part, the workers who create the wealth of our country.

• “There's a direct relationship between the ballot box and the bread box, and what the union fights for at the bargaining table can be taken away in the legislative halls (Reuther).” Laws are passed which on the surface might seem to benefit workers but actually strip away, layer by layer, our rights in the workplace and our economic gains.

As a woman working in a factory, I have benefited tremendously from all the efforts and experiences of women, like my mother, who came before me. I listened to my mom talk about working conditions, I listened as she shared stories of how women were treated by the men they worked with and worked for, in the factory.

Conditions and working relationships have improved tremendously, and I am grateful. Women's history is also labor history.

I am proud to stand with my sisters and brothers in the labor community to carry on the efforts for economic and social justice for all workers. We are calling, writing and visiting our legislators in Indianapolis and in Washington, D.C., advocating for such things as the Pro Act to make it easier for workers' voices to be heard in the workplace.

We are advocating for improved voting rights, safer workplaces and fair redistricting so voters can choose who will represent them in office (not the other way around, which is accomplished through gerrymandering).

We are advocating for the American Jobs Act, which will help employ more people and improve the infrastructure of our country.

Labor Day is a great time to honor and celebrate the labor movement.

It's a chance to reflect on how far we have come in building the middle class, and how much further we need to go.

Until all workers have equal pay, living wages and the freedom to form unions if they so desire, our work is not done. Until we all have access to Wi-Fi everywhere, no matter how rural the area is, our work is not done.

Until we have quality public education, good roads and safe bridges, our work is not done.

Until all Americans have the freedom to live in and enjoy the prosperity and equality we all dream of and hope for, our work is not done.

The women and men of the labor movement will be there in our communities, in legislative halls and in elected positions, fighting to improve the lives of all Americans.

There is work still to be done and we will do it, with you and for you, because when labor wins, workers win. When workers win, America wins.

Have a happy and safe Labor Day!

Roxanna Lucas Murray is a UAW member working at the GM in Fort Wayne, a wife, a stepmom and a community activist.