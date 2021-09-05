Saint Francis recommits to region's health care

The late-summer surge of the delta variant poses the most immediate threat to public health in northeast Indiana. However, we face other significant threats as well.

Health outcomes in our state rank among the lowest nationally on a number of key measures including infant mortality, obesity and opioid abuse.

Given these statistics, Gov. Eric Holcomb's establishment of an Indiana Public Health Commission affirms our concerns as timelier than ever.

These numbers trouble us. Our university's namesake, St. Francis of Assisi, first heard God's call in a church dedicated to St. Damian, a 3rd century physician who served the poor. In response, he lived among and cared for the poor and sick, especially those suffering from leprosy, one of the major public health threats of his day.

Our university's founders, the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration, first arrived in Lafayette in 1875. Within days they established a hospital to care for the sick.

Today, the Franciscan Health system, a network of 12 hospitals in Indiana and Illinois, continues this work of healing under their leadership.

As the leading Catholic health care educator in the region, the University of Saint Francis always seeks to innovate in meeting northern Indiana's health needs.

Examples of this spirit of innovation include our merger with Lutheran College of Health Professions in 1998, the introduction of the doctor of nursing practice program in 2016, our establishment of a site in Crown Point in 2009 to train future nurses, and its major expansion in size and range of program offerings just this fall.

Likewise, our developing of new hybrid models of education delivery to expand the reach of our mission while controlling costs for students will enable us to continue this long tradition of leadership in health care education.

In that spirit of innovation, USF moves forward with determination to bring its values and expertise to bear on our region's public health problems.

Combining the healing and educational work that defined our founders' ministries, we announce our new Center for Integrated Public Health Education and Research. Embedded in our College of Health Sciences, CIPHER will train the next generation of public health professionals for northeast Indiana, as well as provide all our health care students with additional training in the fast-growing area of public health.

More than an educational program, though, CIPHER will also serve as an academic research center. Serving as a think tank for the public health community, it will provide our region with comprehensive and detailed analyses of pressing public health threats to our communities, informed by state-of-the-art research in the field from around the nation and world.

Moreover, thanks to its location on our site in downtown Fort Wayne next to the 2,000-seat USF Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center, it will also provide a common ground where all interested parties – governmental leaders, nonprofit agencies, major health care systems, educational partners and the wider public – can assemble to craft and implement strategies to improve the quality of life across northeast Indiana.

While federal responses to the pandemic have provided Indiana with the resources needed to build a better public health infrastructure, this opportunity will be missed if a long-term strategy for addressing these issues is not developed.

The newly announced Public Health Commission offers a wonderful start at the state level.

Nonetheless, our northeast Indiana needs require our particular attention. We at the University of Saint Francis hope CIPHER can be a key part of our region's strategy.

The concerted efforts of both public and private leaders to build a brighter future led to the renaissance in northeast Indiana we now enjoy. As the COVID-19 pandemic shows, our future remains fragile.

Unless we come together to address persistent public health challenges, we threaten to stall our own advancement as a region. USF CIPHER will be a cornerstone of our joint efforts to build a different – and healthier – future for all of northeast Indiana.

The Rev. Eric Albert Zimmer is president of the University of Saint Francis.