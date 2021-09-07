Banks of 2021 far removed from principles of 2016

When Jim Banks ran for the House in 2016, he had the courage to say this when former President Donald Trump was caught on tape bragging about sexual assault against women: “This election's low bar hit the floor today with the revelation of Trump's crude comments. America and my daughters deserve much better.”

Here was Banks saying his family and community deserved better than to have as president someone who degraded women with what Trump tried to play off as “locker room talk.” But five years later, times have changed and, leaving nothing to chance, Rep. Banks has continued to embrace low morals and power-hungry politicians by bringing to northeast Indiana someone with a disgusting lack of character: Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina.

Cawthorn was in the news recently for comments he made at a Macon County, Georgia, GOP meeting, where he referred to the jailed insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 as “political prisoners” and talked about busting them out of jail. In addition, while repeating the debunked lie that the 2020 election was “stolen,” Cawthorn warned of future “bloodshed” should elections not go the Republicans' way.

These remarks, coming from a sitting United States congressman, are reprehensible and deserve to be denounced by any leader with a spine. As disgusting as these comments were, they are not the first incident of Cawthorn doing or saying disturbing things.

If Banks were truly the man of character he claims to be, he never would have invited Cawthorn.

Cawthorn was paralyzed in a car accident in 2014 and said that, because of the accident, he could no longer attend the U.S. Naval Academy. He was proven a liar in 2017 during a deposition, in which Cawthorn admitted he had already been rejected before the accident. After recovering from the accident, Cawthorn attended Patrick Henry College in Virginia.

In an investigation by Buzzfeed News last year, four women came forward to detail how Cawthorn would “ask them inappropriate questions about their sex lives, grabbing their thighs, forcing them to sit in his lap, and kissing and touching them without their consent.”

As a congressman, Cawthorn has continued his despicable behavior.

On Jan. 6, Cawthorn spoke at the “Stop the Steal” rally outside the Capitol and told the crowd that it had “some fight in it.” A few hours later, after being worked up by Cawthorn and Trump, that very same crowd of protesters assaulted security at the Capitol as they tried to attack elected U.S. officials and cancel a free and fair election.

I could go on about Cawthorn's behavior, such as skipping one in six votes in the House during his first five months in office or how he has tweeted a picture of Nazis marching in Washington, D.C., or how he was stopped while trying to board an airplane with a firearm. You get the picture.

In 2016, Banks had the courage to say that the words and actions of Donald Trump disqualified him from being president. Yet in 2021, with his dreams of political advancement getting closer, Banks has made clear that solidifying his place in the GOP hierarchy is more important than being an upstanding man of character.

The Jim Banks who rejected Donald Trump on moral grounds has been superseded by a man with unending ambition and a lust for power.

Sadly, in Banks' eyes, America, Indiana and his daughters no longer deserve better.