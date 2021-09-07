Lesson plan

I would not have guessed that school boards would become the center of arguments over the virus.

Northwest Allen County Schools' board has thankfully changed to requiring masks. I hope the other two districts, Southwest Allen and East Allen, change policy before too many others become infected.

The medical advice on this is very clear. A layered approach of vaccines when possible, masks and social distancing can limit the spread and allow kids to attend school in person.

Pretending everything is normal, however, is not an option.

Two studies, both published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, help demonstrate why the medical community is giving us this advice.

The first, published last month, carefully analyzed a school where an outbreak was caused by a single classroom. The second, published this past March, analyzed how the virus spread can be slowed when schools use standard medical advice strictly.

The single-classroom case has attracted quite a bit of attention. As always, it is worth carefully going through the details. The setting was an elementary school in California in late May. A school teacher first developed virus-related symptoms on May 19. The teacher continued teaching through May 21.

The teacher thought the symptoms were allergy-related, something I deeply sympathize with. The teacher was also unvaccinated, something I am not deeply sympathetic with.

The teacher apparently read to the students without a mask on. This was against school policy. Interviews with parents seemed to indicate that students followed the mask policies well. However, many students in the class, all too young to be vaccinated, started having virus-related symptoms on May 22.

Over the next several days, 22 of the 24 students were tested for the virus. Twelve students tested positive. All had the delta variant.

The scientists analyzed these positive cases in a bit more detail than is typical. First, they performed whole-genome sequencing on most of these cases. Based on how quickly the genes have been measured to change, they were able to tell that these cases all originated from the same source.

That is, the genes appeared identical, with nearly no time for random mutations to develop.

Second, the students who tested positive were concentrated in the first two rows. In those first two rows, 80% tested positive. In the back three rows, 24% tested positive.

Careful case studies like this are useful, in part, because the scientists were able to study the whole genome in much more detail than is typically done. That allows them to conclude with very high confidence that the spread occurred in the classroom.

As a counterexample, the second study showed that following the standard medical recommendations works. This study was performed last December and January in Utah. A total of 20 elementary schools were part of the study.

During this time period, the virus was widespread in the community, between 40 and 90 positive cases per day for every 100,000 residents. Indiana is in the middle of this range right now.

It is important to note that back in December and January, the delta variant was the dominant strain.

During this time period, there were 51 cases when someone attended school while infectious with the virus. On average, each person attended school for two days. Notice this is similar to the schoolteacher in the first study.

These individual cases had close contact with about 1,000 other people. The scientists were able to contact and test 735 of those people. Of those 735 people, 12 tested positive for the virus. However, whole-genome sequencing was again used to determine that only five of the positive tests were caused by catching the virus from attending school. The others caught the virus outside of school.

Of those five cases, there was no obvious pattern. Some were between students, some were during lunch (no masks), some were while sitting close or using a mask poorly.

In the middle of this time period, Utah changed its quarantine policy. The first policy was that when there was a positive case, all close contacts would quarantine for 7-10 days, depending on a negative test. The new policy was that close contacts only had to quarantine if there was poor mask use.

The scientists didn't measure any difference after this change. That is, the in-school spread of the virus appeared to be very small with either policy.

School was never going to be normal this year. I am painfully aware of that, as a professor and a father of a 12- and 8-year-old. The only control we have over our kids' lives is to use the best medical advice available.

That recommendation is vaccination when possible, and requiring masks and social distancing. Any other policy is putting our kids second.

Christer Watson, of Fort Wayne, is a visiting assistant professor of physics at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Opinions expressed are his own. He wrote this for The Journal Gazette, where his columns normally appear the first and third Tuesday of each month.