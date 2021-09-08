Vietnam 2.0

I departed South Vietnam on March 28, 1973, under the terms of the Paris Peace Accords negotiated by a Republican administration that allowed the U.S. to get out of an unwinnable war but which left 150,000 North Vietnamese troops in the south.

This was Richard Nixon's “Peace with Honor,” which in reality left U.S. political and military leadership with the “Decent Interval” needed to escape blame when South Vietnam collapsed under the weight of 22 North Vietnamese divisions in April 1975.

I heard no calls for the resignation or impeachment of Republican President Gerald Ford after the fall of the Saigon government and a chaotic airlift that rescued some 125,000 South Vietnamese.

And, yes, North Vietnam also inherited a massive amount of U.S. military equipment from the defeated South Vietnamese military – some of which it could use. Much they couldn't keep operational because of a lack of spare parts. Some of it was sent to the Soviet Union and China for study, but much of it also went for scrap metal, into museums or as “yard art” around public buildings in the south.

Therefore, I find the letters from Bruce Cynar (“US military assets left to Taliban, ISIS,” Aug. 31) and John Dennis Hannigan (“Afghanistan withdrawal demands answers,” Sept. 1) quite disingenuous in trying to blame President Joe Biden for the way in which our nation's longest war ended.

After all, it was the Republican administration of Donald Trump that signed the Doha Agreement of Feb. 29, 2020, that established a date for U.S. departure from Afghanistan and which gave the nearly 60,000 Taliban free rein as long as they did not attack U.S. troops.

The “$50-80 billion worth of military equipment and facilities” referred to by Cynar is most likely from Fox News and Trump. This figure is for the entire 20-year war and included training costs. The true figure for equipment left behind is more like $18-$20 billion and again, like in Vietnam, much of this equipment will be unusable by the Taliban because of a lack of parts and trained personnel.

I voted for Biden for president; Cynar doesn't get off demanding a tax refund from him for failed political and military policies in an endless war Cynar most likely supported.

Hannigan demands answers from Indiana's senators and representatives; he should save himself the trouble by instead reading Craig Whitlock's “The Afghanistan Papers (2021),” in which political and military leadership of both parties consistently lied to the American people for 20 years about a war we knew we could not win in a country we did not understand.

If our own 3rd District Representative Jim Banks (who apparently learned little during his own tour in Afghanistan) was so anxious to continue the war, he should have asked to have been sent back for multiple tours. Moreover, in early 2020, Banks was more than willing to involve the U.S. in a new war with Iran.

As a Vietnam veteran, the war in Afghanistan was simply Vietnam 2.0 with all of the same mistakes: cultural ignorance, no strategy and questionable tactics. And when 60,000 Taliban fighters with small arms and crew-served weapons mounted in pickup trucks can defeat a 180,000-man Afghan National Army equipped with American technology, this is a war that needed to end.

When you lose a war, you do not get to choose how it ends. It's time to admit that, like Vietnam, the U.S. lost the war in Afghanistan.

Rather than blame Biden, Cynar and Hannigan would be better advised to ask all of the previous political and military leaders since 2001 why they lied to the American people. Because if they don't, their children and grandchildren will be looking at Vietnam 3.0.