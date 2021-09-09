More make the choice of calling here home

The city of Fort Wayne's population growth over the past decade shows that our approach to development and investing in our community is a winning strategy.

People have a choice in where they want to live and work, and data shows that they are choosing Fort Wayne.

Between 2000 and 2010, the population in the city grew by 2,400 people

However, new census data shows that over the past 10 years, 2010 to 2020, Fort Wayne's population grew by 10,000 people – four times the growth of the previous decade.

This growth is not the result of annexation. For the first time in decades, we can demonstrate that population growth is the result of people choosing to live in Fort Wayne.

Not only did the city's growth rate quadruple during the past decade, compared to the previous one, but recent growth in Fort Wayne represents 33% of Allen County's total growth.

That's compared to 10% of the county's growth in the previous decade.

This is further evidence that the city grew because people chose to move to Fort Wayne and those who already live in Fort Wayne want to stay.

Through proper community planning, partnerships and a continued focus on building and supporting our downtown, our neighborhoods and investing in businesses and quality of place, we strengthen our city and its capacity to be an engine for growth.

This increase in population is evidence that we are seeing a return on these investments.

Now is not the time to take our foot off the accelerator.

Continued efforts to support job growth; to support private investment in buildings and land; and to invest in quality of place will most certainly ensure that Fort Wayne will continue to be a community where people and businesses want to be.