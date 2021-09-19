Hoosier author award nomination period open

INDIANAPOLIS – Nominations are open for the 2022 Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards, Indiana Humanities officials have announced.

Books published between Jan. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2021 are eligible.

Nominations will be accepted until Jan. 14, 2022.

The awards honor the best books written by Indiana authors. Awarded every two years, they celebrate Indiana writers, shine a light on the Hoosier state's literary community and deepen connections between Indiana writers and readers.

“Every Hoosier has a story to share, and there are talented authors sharing their unique stories and perspectives in remarkable ways,” said Marianne Glick, board chair of the Glick Family Foundation. “It is an honor to recognize their work through the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards.”

Awards will be presented in the following categories:

• Fiction: Includes literary fiction, novellas and short story collections written by a single author.

• Nonfiction: Biography, memoir, creative nonfiction and nonfiction for a general, non-specialized audience.

• Poetry: Written by a single author.

• Children's: Readers age 0-6.

• Middle grade: All genres for middle-grade readers (age 6-12).

• Young adult: All genres for young adult readers (age 12-19).

• Drama: Plays and screenplays that have been published, produced or performed.

• Genre: Science fiction, mystery, fantasy, western, horror, crime and romance.

• Debut: The best first book by an Indiana author in any category.

Two additional awards will given: “Literary Champion” and “Lifetime Achievement.”

Literary champion recognizes extraordinary contributions to the community of readers and writers in Indiana by an individual or organization.

Literary champions may be writers but may also include librarians, teachers, arts organizations, writing group organizers and more.

This award may be given to an individual or organization.

The literary champion is nominated with an explanation of why the individual or organization is a good candidate, along with no fewer than three letters of recommendation.

Lifetime achievement recognizes an extraordinary body of work by a Hoosier author.

Authors do not need to be current Indiana residents to be considered, but they must have significant connections to the Hoosier state, or the subject matter of their works must display significant Indiana influence.

This award is not given posthumously. Past winners include James Alexander Thom, Mari Evans and Dan Wakefield.