Feeding the need

The League of Women Voters General Assistance Policy Statement calls for a state-administered supplemental general assistance program, rather than Indiana's current “poor relief” system that is funded and administered at the township trustee level.

There is merit in the uniformity of a statewide system and also the flexibility/familiarity of a hyper-local approach.

The bottom line in my mind, however, is that there is not enough assistance – no matter where the money is coming from or who distributes it.

This pandemic has demonstrated that the majority of our neighbors are but a paycheck or two away from needing “poor relief.” I bet each of us can name several people in our circles who have struggled financially this year.

The basic needs of food, clothing and shelter are not considered human rights but somehow must be earned. There are many organizations that provide hunger relief; however, the vast majority of the assistance is provided by the federal government.

There are many organizations that focus on hunger advocacy, I have listed a few I am familiar with; perhaps you know of others.

I am involved with Bread for the World Indiana because it is laser-focused on educating U.S. Sens. Mike Braun and Todd Young and all of Indiana's congressional delegation, including Rep. Jim Banks, about the need for increased funding and flexibility of domestic and international hunger relief programs funded at the federal level.

As you correspond with your federal elected officials, I encourage you to mention maintaining pandemic levels of funding for SNAP, WIC, school lunch (especially student electronic benefit transfer cards), funding for college student food programs, food bank grants, child care tax credit payments and praise the flexibility exhibited by government to get the money to the people that has emerged in recent months.