Full employment

October is National Disabilities Employment Awareness month. This is a time to learn about a pool of qualified job seekers who can help employers in our area fill their workforce needs.

There are thousands of people with disabilities who want to work. Those job candidates fit all the criteria employers are looking for, even though these candidates have disabilities.

There are several reasons employers are hesitant to hire those with disabilities. But most have to do with the myths of hiring someone with a disability. Let's break some down.

The first is that employers think it will add to insurance costs. An employee with disabilities does not require special insurance. The employer will be able to use the worker's comp insurance and medical insurance already in place.

The second myth is that accommodations for people with disabilities are costly. Disability accommodations aren't usually as costly as many employers think.

The average cost nationwide for an accommodation is less than $500.

It could mean providing a way to communicate electronically or a mobility item such as a walker. Employers can also work with disability organizations such as Goodwill, The League and the AWS Foundation to find ways to fund some accommodations.

We have a unique employer assistance position in Allen County that may be able to help as well.

Greater Fort Wayne Inc. employs a director of disability initiatives, a nationally certified Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator who can assist with ideas and connections for employers who need to find a reasonable accommodation. Employers can also work with Vocational Rehabilitation Services, a state agency responsible for employment for people with disabilities.

Collaboration is key in the area of accommodations.

The third myth is that people with disabilities take more sick days and need more time off. Employers are finding that people with disabilities actually have fewer absences than other employees and are more likely to show up on inclement-weather days.

COVID-19 has had both positive and negative effects on people with disabilities. Examples of negative effects include isolation, loss of normal routines and loss of job as a result of businesses closing.

One of the positive effects COVID-19 has offered is the use of remote work.

This means individuals with disabilities can work from home and reduces the need for reliable transportation, which is often a barrier to employment for those with disabilities.

The use of assistive technology that helps individuals with disabilities continue to do their jobs has become prevalent in post-COVID society. I was taken out of my workshop from mid-March to October 2020. I was still able to work because of technology, but I was always anxious to go back to the office.

One good resource for employers in the area of assisted technology is Easterseals Crossroads, which has an agreement with Voc Rehab. They allow individuals to try out the technology that could assist them. I was able to learn how to use a computer Easterseals Crossroads set up for me. I drove my parents crazy during the first round of COVID-related shutdown, but in mid-October I was able to return to work.

It is time for all employers to think differently. They need to open their minds to looking at job seekers who have a disability; they are qualified and ready to do the job.

Employers who need help in finding out more about hiring people with disabilities simply need to look at our local, helpful nonprofit organizations that can help them recruit, hire, train and retain reliable employees with disabilities.

I call on every business-minded citizen in our community to think creatively and collaboratively about their business model. When we build a community that includes a workforce of every ability, everybody truly wins. We must ensure that everyone with a disability who wants a job can get one; employment matters to everyone.

In 2017, the Indiana General Assembly voted to support the Employment First movement, which states that employment should be the first and most-desired outcome for individuals with disabilities.

From this movement, the Work to Include program was born. This coalition is led by individuals with disabilities in 12 Indiana communities, including Fort Wayne and Allen County. I chair the local group and we seek to create systematic change in how employers look at job seekers so individuals with disabilities can obtain meaningful employment.

Watch for our campaign billboards and public service ads throughout October. As the Work to Include campaign proclaims: Everybody wins when everybody's IN!