'Person over personal agenda': Relationships are foundational

Relationships are at the core of every facet of my life, but it has taken me a half century to come to this obvious conclusion.

My background is in cultural anthropology, the study of human cultures. I've learned that building relationships with people is essential before they trust you to study their lives and practices. What I didn't recognize until recently was that this professional training has informed every step of my career path.

When I left higher education and entered the nonprofit sector, I began working with a variety of people including victims of violence, those struggling with addiction, the homeless, the food insecure, the impoverished and more.

Does my background make me stand out at times? Yes, but my willingness to understand clients where they are with dignity and grace instead of judgment transcends our differences.

I spend considerable time fundraising for Wellspring Interfaith Social Services, and I love my work. When I attended fundraising school through the Indiana University School of Philanthropy, I learned that the key to fundraising is relationships.

Forming relationships with your donors on various levels leads to more successful fund development. You care about them and make the connection between their passions and your mission.

Since the pandemic began, I've attended many Zoom marketing trainings and heard the same advice: Connecting to your audiences (i.e. building relationships with them) is key to successful messaging and brand loyalty.

In my work with immigrant and refugee issues, relationships – both with service providers and immigrants – have led to successful initiatives such as the annual Welcoming Fort Wayne Diversity Awards and a welcoming yard sign campaign in Fort Wayne.

One elected official said to me at the time: “You navigate a potentially turbulent issue (immigration) well.”

Although I was flattered, I was also a bit perplexed because I believe it all boils down to relationships. I'm the granddaughter of an immigrant, and I suspect many of us have an immigration story in our family history, so for me it was about connecting our own histories with those who are living theirs.

I've also been told that working in the interfaith world as I do takes a certain kind of person. I don't know whether that's the case, but the same elected official also told me I handle this environment beautifully. However, I believe the only thing beautiful about it are the relationships I've forged along the way.

When I ran for Perry Township trustee three years ago, I found myself navigating yet another new world. I knocked on doors I wouldn't have otherwise and met hundreds of people. I fundraised, I communicated to voters daily, and I made myself visible in ways I'd never done before.

I was the first Democrat who ran in that particular race in more than 50 years and the first woman ever. I knew the odds were against me, but I persevered and I did it by building dozens of new relationships.

I was thrilled when Republican voters shared that they voted for me, especially when they added: “You were the first Democrat I ever voted for.” Even though I lost that race, I relished moments such as these. In fact, my percentage of votes surpassed every other Democratic candidate on the ballot in 2018 – including former Sen. Joe Donnelly.

Unsurprisingly, the trainings I've attended since then tout relationships as the crux of every effective campaign.

Successful business leaders and elected officials recognize the inherent value in relationship-making. I commend these leaders who place person over personal agendas. Politicians who work in a bipartisan manner don't obstruct the democratic process; they make it stronger.

Relationships have the ability to transcend our differences and allow us to arrive at deference – humble submission and respect. But we must be open to this idea for it to work. I have friends who span ethnic, political, socioeconomic, educational, age and ability spectrums because I value relationships.

The impact of isolation during the pandemic illustrated how important our work, family and social relationships are in the communities we inhabit. The “social” is as critical to our shared humanity as is oxygen.