Coaching by the book

My dad never coached youth sports. Of course, there were few organized youth sports when I was a kid. Sometimes Dad shot the basketball with me or we played catch with a baseball. I suppose that made Dad my first coach.

We lived in the country and our family had only one car. That car usually went where Dad went. Most of the boys playing Little League baseball were city boys. They could ride their bikes to the games.

My first exposure to organized youth sports was when I served as a basketball referee in a league for fifth and sixth grade boys. I was a high school senior.

The games were played on school days. Generally only the mothers were in attendance. They cheered enthusiastically.

One day, some mothers were yelling at me for a foul call or for failing to call a foul. In any event, those mothers were not infatuated with me.

That game was not for the league championship. It was just another game. I learned then that in youth sports no game is “just another game.”

Years later, I coached our two sons in elementary basketball leagues in Michigan. I recall telling one son which opponent he should guard.

The opposing coach, my equal in game planning, told his players which of my hoopsters to guard. As my son was going down court on offense, the opponent assigned to guard him was not interested. My son went over to the other kid and told him, “You're guarding me.”

In a game involving my other son, he had the ball near midcourt. It was in an elementary school gym, “our gym” as we were the home team.

My son had made a long shot earlier in the game. Later in the game, he had the ball and his facial expression revealed he intended to fire up what would be another long shot. I yelled to him, “Don't shoot! Don't shoot!” He shot.

The ball “ripped the nets.” The other parents in the small gym laughed. Of course, I was proud.

I suspect Bob Knight would have benched his own son for disregarding his orders. I might have benched Knight's son. I did not bench mine. I joined the other parents in laughing.

Basketball season faded into baseball season. That was my wife's territory. She coached a youth team of elementary-age boys.

On my wife's team was a gentle and sweet boy who ran so slow he could not keep up with his shadow. If he got a hit and was on first base and a teammate got a hit, the issue became whether the hitter would round first base and pass his slow teammate, earnestly striving to get to second.

Years later, the sweet kid who could not run played Division I football for a prominent university. You never can tell.

Some kids are as good as they ever will be. Others have yet to bloom.

When I went with my 10-year-old son to sign him up for coed soccer, I asked where the practices would be held. I was told they would be at a location about 10 miles from our house.

Then I asked who decides where practice is held. I was told the coach decides that. Next I asked if they needed coaches. “Oh, yes!” was the answer.

“OK,” I replied, “I volunteer to coach.” I held soccer practices at a school 2 miles from our home. I read some soccer books, went to a clinic and, bingo, my old basketball referee whistle came out of retirement.

I loved it ... but I was an average coach on a good day. During one game, as I said to my team “Way to go!,” I heard a mother behind me say to another mother, “That's all he ever says.”

That mother was correct. There were times I could have said to each kid on the team, “You messed up!” However, after that incident refereeing basketball years earlier, I was afraid of all mothers.

Nevertheless, I was enthusiastic and really liked the kids. I concede, however, that it takes more than a book and enthusiasm to make you a soccer coach.

What do you do, for example, when you tell a kid that it is his turn to play goalie and he immediately starts crying? Not in the book.

What do you do when one of the boys on your team thinks one of the girls on your team is cute? Not in the book ... though you assume that boy never will miss practice.

What do you do when practice is over, it is getting dark, and one parent has not come to pick up his or her child? Not in the book.

To pass time as we waited for the parent to arrive, I would ask the player questions, such as: “When is your birthday?”

As for my dad, my first coach, who always cheered for whatever I did, yesterday would have been his birthday.

Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.