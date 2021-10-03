Early recognition, faster intervention

In life, we are given many titles. Mother is the title of which I am most proud.

Like other mothers, I want my children to have success in school and in life in general.

I quickly learned about the importance of the early identification of children who have developmental delays when my son was so diagnosed. He was also diagnosed as having a language delay and autism.

As early as my son's three-month pediatrician's appointment, his doctor and I started to notice he was not meeting his developmental milestones.

By his one-year appointment, his doctor recommended that he start First Steps, an early-intervention program for children who are not of school age and are showing developmental delays.

The diagnosis from the doctor's office when he was an infant led to his being formally evaluated and identified through the school and health care systems as having autism and a developmental delay. When my son turned 3, he aged out of the First Steps program and started to receive his services through our local public school system.

Through the public school system, he received access to educational services, programs and a speaking device.

The device is an iPad that has the LAMP program downloaded on it.

This allows my son to communicate verbally and to continue to work on his language skills.

Over time, I have seen my son start to close the learning and developmental gaps. I am optimistic about his continuing to close the gap as he enters kindergarten.

While my family has had a positive experience with early identification and the success of interventions from an early age, studies from the American Academy of Pediatrics have shown that 30% of children with developmental delays are not identified until they are of school age. This results in the loss of years of academic interventions that could help these children close the learning gap.

Unfortunately, the educational research world has produced study after study showing that students who are labeled below-level readers in primary grades remain low-level readers in higher grades. Once the learning deficit has started in school grades, it is hard for children and families to overcome the learning downward spiral.

While I am extremely grateful to my pediatrician, who was phenomenal at checking for developmental delays during early visits, it is not enough for parents to rely fully on the health care and educational systems for diagnosis. It is extremely important that the parent be watching and advocating for their child.

Signs of my son's developmental delays started becoming apparent to me as early as 3 months old.

This is when I started having conversations with his health care provider and started asking about where my child should be developmentally. Services then were in place for my child before he was a year old.

The misconception is that children are “late bloomers” or they will “grow out of it.” This is far from the truth.

If there is any sign of late development of your infant or child, talk to your pediatrician and start working toward a diagnosis and services.

Abigail Dutcher-Langley is a Fort Wayne resident.