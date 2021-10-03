The most powerful and poignant mural in downtown Fort Wayne no longer exists. It was there for a moment, but it was a transgressor and quickly vanished.

Soon after the social justice protests that arose here, and across the nation, following the horrific murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020, one panel of the “Breathe” mural in the alley between Wayne Street and Washington Boulevard was augmented with two words, “I can't.”

When I happened upon it on one of my many walks, I was caught short, pausing in somber reflection. It was a testament. It became a point of pilgrimage.

How sad I was to see the words obliterated soon after and the benign supergraphic restored to its original state.

The presence of those words in their absence has remained with me ever since.

Still, I know those two words bleed through this piece, animating its purpose and impact even now – even if no longer visible. The power of art.

Some will say, of course, those words had to be removed. They violated artistic integrity (with all due credit to the artist's vision). They were an offense against the rules of the Public Art Commission. They were crass graffiti. They were, pure and simple, vandalism. An example must be made.

But for me, those words captured the zeitgeist. That unsettled time in 2020, in the midst of this endless pandemic, a divisive election and the volcanic response to generations of racial injustice were encapsulated in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in two tiny words. I can't. The power of art in full.

Now a full year later, that period is etched on us all and demands daily remembrance. Those words were a call to action in the fight against social injustice and racial inequality that must be our collective mission forever.

The many other murals throughout the city have enlivened our community and enriched our cultural life. But murals are public art, and because public art inhabits a space that transcends and connects in ways that art cannot in museums and galleries, they become a part of us.

They live with us each day. They get touched and dented and blasted by the elements. Some might say they get loved to death.

But public art can have additive meaning, cumulative impact, evolutionary authority. Gen. Anthony Wayne's statue in the corner of Freimanm Square may denote the city's namesake, but it is a brutal reminder of the heinous treatment the native peoples of this area received at the hands of the conquerers and settlers. The power of art.

This is not an endorsement of the defacement of public art. This is an entreaty to consider how public art can evolve and how that alteration may, in rare instances, be a transformation worth retaining.

There are many examples of prominent statues and other pieces of public art around the world that are dressed, topped, burnished or modified to become beloved icons.

Art makes us think and feel. And public art and our understanding of it, ourselves and our world can expand and renew us. It is our ongoing duty to become more sensitive to its messages, and often the propaganda surrounding it.

In this case, as we as a nation hopefully become more aware of and grapple honestly with our failure to live up to our American ideals, this small modification could have become a lasting memento and motivator. The power of art.

And once in a while, when a minor change transforms an admired work into an empowered statement, we, as a community, should ask ourselves, does the change cause us to look at ourselves and bear witness? Does it help to define our experience and strengthen who we are? Does it make us more? Can it be part of making us a better community?

I believe it can. And, like George Floyd, I believe those two small words deserved to live.

Angela Boerger is a Fort Wayne resident.