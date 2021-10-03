Your vote is your voice; exercise it regularly

Joe Clark was one of my first patients as a nursing student. After a life in the military and a two-pack-a-day habit, this 60-year-old man was receiving treatment for throat cancer with the removal of his larynx or voice box.

I met Joe with the exuberance reserved for a 20-year-old student ready to change the world.

Entering the room, I found a man who was despondent and passive. Our conversations, if you can call them that, were limited to yes/no questions and his following my directives.

By the end of a day of care, he eventually shared his opinion by throwing an empty water pitcher in my direction. Joe had no voice, but he found a way to communicate his frustrations and feelings of hopelessness.

Throughout my years in nursing, I have worked with many patients who had no voice. Whether the woman with aphasia after a stroke or the nonverbal child with autism, the priority with each was to find a way for them to communicate.

How could they thrive if their needs could not be heard?

Americans are taught that our vote is our voice. How many right now believe their voice is not being heard? How many of the recent violent acts, like Joe's projectile water pitcher, are an expression of the frustration of having needs unheard?

To just complain about something or to post or tweet is pointless; opinion is best shared when paired with action. Too many in this country have abandoned the power of their vote as their option for action.

With a presidential election, 2020 was a great year for voter turnout when nearly two-thirds of eligible voters cast their votes. In Indiana, just 61.4% of eligible voters voted last year. Compare this to a 92% voter turnout in Australia and 87% in Sweden in 2018.

That lower-than-average voter turnout could be attributed to the fact that 32% of the races in Indiana were uncontested races (39% for local seats). This was an improvement over previous years and is considerably better than the states of Alabama and Massachusetts with uncontested seats exceeding 70%.

When races go uncontested, voter turnout drops. Why vote in a race where the outcome is predetermined? If races aren't competitive, candidates have less of a need to work for their constituents. Each race should be a competitive race because it forces candidates to communicate with the voters.

Noncompetitive races and the power of the incumbent have not always been our history.

In the 1800s, House turnover averaged more than 45% per election. Since the 1940s incumbent reelection went from the low 80s to more than 95% in the early 2000s.

With little fear of losing their seat, what is the incentive for doing a good job? Accountability is lost.

We have lost the normal checks and balances in politics today. As with business, new competitors bring with them new ideas and solutions, ideas that may engage those nonvoters in numbers with the power to change the outcome.

It is a Catch-22. Races go uncontested because too many think it is an unwinnable race in their district against an incumbent. But to get more competitive races and higher voter turnout, we need to see fewer uncontested seats.

A good place to start is to try to get districts that are supportive of competition. Districts are being redrawn across the United States, by both Democrats and Republicans. Indiana, like 36 other states, gives this control to whichever party is in power. Maps are drawn based on voters of record and, when given the chance, both parties attempt to favor their party's outcome.

With a majority party having the chance to both draw the maps and vote to approve the drawing, we have missed the opportunity to make races competitive. By giving the power of drawing the map to an independent commission, as has been done in states such as Washington, Idaho and Arizona, competition may be possible.

Unlike Joe, you have a voice. It is a voice that must be exercised.

Use it to encourage more people to vote. Use it to support candidates to ensure competitive races in both primaries and general elections. Use it to run yourself! Use it to support an independent commission to redraw maps when the next opportunity presents in 2030.

Patti Hays, a Fort Wayne resident, is a co-founder of Advancing Voices of Women.