Overdue mandate

When I started my first job as a professor, I had to wear an official academic robe for the students' graduation ceremony.

Since I would have to take part in this ceremony every year, it would have made sense to buy the robe. However, the robes for purchase were a bit nicer and required a bit more time for delivery. I put off thinking about it until it was too late.

So that first year I instead rented a cheap robe. The next year, basically the same thing happened. It was probably three or four years before I thought ahead enough to plunk down the extra money to buy a nice academic robe.

Of course, that earlier rental money was a waste. I should have just bought it the first year.

I've thought about that experience a lot when considering the options for dealing with the coronavirus. Thinking ahead only several months or a single school semester doesn't make sense anymore.

We have seen several waves of the virus. We have measured its spread. We know a lot about vaccine effectiveness and safety.

We need a widespread, broad vaccine mandate. We need to face the fact that the pandemic will not end soon unless we mandate that people get vaccinated to participate in normal, everyday activities. We need more than the federal mandate on employees of large companies. We need a vaccine mandate if kids are going to attend school. We need a mandate if you are going to enter a store or restaurant.

I have heard several objections to a vaccine mandate, none of which I find persuasive.

First, vaccination is not just a personal decision. That may have been have been true before the delta variant. No longer.

Consider the following situation. A restaurant wants to offer slightly cheaper food by saving money on dish washing. Instead of the typical full sterilization process, the restaurateurs want to give dishes a quick wipe and reuse them. This choice is obviously not allowed because of the health risk it poses to their customers.

Why, then, should a store be allowed to create a health risk by letting customers without the vaccine into its buildings? With the delta variant now dominant and easily spread, it appears that even if you are vaccinated, there is significant risk being around unvaccinated people indoors.

When a person goes to a store, or to work or to school, without being vaccinated, they are putting other people at risk.

It is not just a personal decision; it is a decision that affects the health of everyone.

I have heard several public health officials express skepticism that a broad vaccine mandate would be effective. They, for example, point to surveys of workers who claimed they would quit rather than be vaccinated. That expert advice gave me pause.

More recent experiences, however, seem to indicate a vaccine mandate will work. Several large organizations have required a mandate and seen little disruption.

For example, Houston Methodist Hospital required its workers to be vaccinated by June 7. Out of 25,000 employees, 0.6% (153 employees) quit or were dismissed. Indiana University Health has a similar requirement and similar results. Out of about 36,000 employees, 0.3% (125 employees) quit or were dismissed.

So a vaccine mandate will work. People will get vaccinated.

Lastly, it does not appear there is another plan that will work quickly. We have seen, over the past several months, the slow uptick in vaccinations. In Indiana, the fraction of the entire population fully vaccinated has increased each month from 45% to 47% to 50%. If we continue this pace, we will reach a high vaccination rate, say 90%, in 15 months.

That is too long.

That is time we are all put at risk by those still spreading the virus. That is time I want to be able to bring my son into a store safely. That is time I want to go to a restaurant or a movie or a concert safely.

We deserve to be able to go to public events without risking our lives. Widespread vaccine mandates will get us there.

I don't know of any other plan that will work.

Christer Watson, of Fort Wayne, is a visiting assistant professor of physics at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Opinions expressed are his own. He wrote this for The Journal Gazette, where his columns normally appear the first and third Tuesday of each month.