Pandemic puts focus on effective recovery strategies

As we mark National Recovery Month against a backdrop of COVID-19 for a second year, the pandemic's substantial impact on those in recovery from substance-use disorder is coming into clearer view. Amid skyrocketing overdose deaths, how we use the latest research to guide our response matters more than ever.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show the magnitude of the crisis.

More than 93,000 Americans died from substance-use overdoses in 2020. That's 21,000 more overdose deaths than in 2019. Emergency room overdose visits have also jumped.

At the same time, overdose deaths from synthetic opioids such as fentanyl doubled year over year in states such as Colorado. In Indiana, fentanyl-associated overdoses increased by at least 70%.

Many have understandably blamed this increase on the reshaping of societal structure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Increased social isolation combined with economic stressors such as job loss spurred an array of triggers for those in recovery.

Research from the spring of 2020 found an 18% increase in suspected opioid overdose deaths when comparing data from the weeks immediately before and after stay-at-home orders went into effect.

But ongoing research paints a more nuanced picture of how individuals in recovery struggled, as well as how they thrived in the pandemic.

During the past year, our team followed 48 adults in Indiana between the ages of 26 and 60 who were in recovery from substance-use disorder. Unsurprisingly, more than eight in 10 reported frustration and stress as a result of COVID-related closures of their treatment facilities.

They reported numerous barriers to recovery, including canceled support meetings, support meetings being moved online, loss of employment, decreased access to leisure activities and treatment supports, and changes in mental health and schedules.

Despite these challenges, many also showed great resilience and reported using coping strategies including self-care, leisure activities and personal relationships. These efforts were associated with less substance use six to 12 months later.

Overall, substance-use rates among those we studied were low and dropped slightly over the first 12 months of the pandemic, suggesting that initial increases in use might not have persisted.

But what does all this suggest for how to fight alcohol and substance-use disorders?

First, we must end the stigma facing those in recovery who return to use.

Recovery is a process. Between 40% and 60% of those in recovery return to substance use at some point.

This is not failure, but a symptom of the disease. It's a sign to reevaluate the services and supports an individual may need. And this is particularly critical now, when the stress and interruptions of COVID-19 increase the risk that a person in recovery might return to substance use.

Second, it's time to truly embrace medication-assisted treatment.

For too long, the focus on abstinence-only recovery has prevented the adoption of harm-reduction approaches such as medication-assisted treatment.

Critiques of medication-assisted treatment disingenuously imply that it replaces one substance with another. In fact, not only is such treatment effective, but it is noticeably more effective than abstinence-only approaches at addressing the physiological addiction characteristics of opioid-use disorder and other alcohol and substance-use disorders.

And finally, we must prioritize coping methods that work.

Some of the patients we spoke to found greater ability to focus on their recovery during the pandemic. One noted that their treatment center and support groups had prepared them well to cope with the stressors of the pandemic. Others noted that restrictions on social gatherings helped them avoid opportunities to use.

Our data reinforce the critical need to maintain access to support groups – both virtual and traditional – while encouraging self-care for those in recovery. Additionally, encouraging patients to reframe life interruptions caused by the pandemic as opportunities to refocus on important life goals, such as recovery, can be effective in the short term.

Without question, the combination of the addiction crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic has been a perfect storm. But the enormity of the challenge has also highlighted approaches that can drastically prevent overdose deaths and support those in recovery.