End-of-life planning brings added peace of mind

Few people like thinking about their death, so helping clients to prepare financially for aging and end of life can be a challenge for a financial adviser.

Yet each of us know end-of-life issues are coming; failure to plan for them financially can result in serious consequences for you and your loved ones. So along with preparing for a comfortable retirement and other financial goals, these issues also should be considered in your financial plan:

Funding long-term care. The National Care Planning Council reports an average stay in a nursing home is 835 days, and a recent Genworth Cost of Care survey found the median cost for a private room in Indiana is $315 a day. That is an average cost of $263,000 for which you need to plan.

There are options. Long-term care insurance policies, or life insurance policies with long-term care riders, can be purchased, although long-term care polices are increasingly expensive and vary in quality.

You can self-fund if you have the assets to afford it. If you expect to rely on government assistance, know Medicare typically does not cover long-term care, and coverage under Medicaid usually requires you to exhaust most of your assets, thereby reducing any financial legacy you may leave.

I sometimes hear people say they don't worry about long-term care because they have always been healthy and so are unlikely to need it, or they will never agree to go into a nursing home. However, the truth is that, statistically, two thirds of Americans eventually will need some level of long-term care, and often you may not have much choice with your decision. So how comfortable are you rolling the dice?

Pre-planning and pre-paying your funeral. Pre-planning your service enables you to decide on the myriad decisions involved – which funeral home to use, how you wish to be interred, type of casket, gravestone, flowers and music you wish, and any special faith-based activities.

Completing these arrangements in advance also saves your loved ones from guessing about your wishes and avoids requiring them to make such decisions in an already-difficult time.

Pre-paying your arrangements enables you to decide how much you wish to spend and avoids putting this financial burden on your survivors. Costs can vary widely, so it is much easier to plan for your service expenses when you know what they are.

An added benefit is that you largely can lock in these costs at today's prices – no matter when you eventually need them.

Most funeral homes can help you purchase a pre-paid services policy, which is typically done through a national provider in an agreement that can be used throughout the country.

Usually you will need to purchase your internment site separately, but it is common to arrange them at the same time so you have all the costs covered.

Keep your estate documents in order. First, make sure you have them, especially your will, your medical and financial directives and your designated powers of attorney. Then, review them with an estate attorney about every five years to make sure they are current with your wishes.

In addition, regularly review the beneficiaries on your investment accounts and insurance policies to be sure they are current. Know that in a discrepancy between a beneficiary and an inheritance designated in your will, it is the beneficiary that wins.

Overlooking an out-of-date beneficiary therefore can result in difficult situations in estate settlement and legacy planning.

A comprehensive financial adviser can help you with all this planning.

A final suggestion is to address these sooner rather than later. Today's headlines graphically illustrate that end-of-life issues are not confined to old age, so addressing them now can make for a more effective financial plan with your life – and provides peace of mind as well.