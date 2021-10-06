Lesson in maturity

I dedicated 35 years to educating elementary schoolchildren. During that time, I appreciated and depended on the support of administration, colleagues and the parents of my students.

At times, I was overloaded with school paperwork, student testing, lesson plans, meeting all my students' various needs and meeting the expectations of administration and the community. I survived because I loved watching my students thrive and excel.

Teaching is a profession with a ton of criticism and few rewards. One of those small rewards is seeing how excited my parents were about their child's educational journey.

It is difficult for me to fathom teaching a child in today's educational setting with the divisiveness of many parents. Throughout the heartland of America, many parents have become antagonistic, rude and threatening because they believe their children's social, mental and emotional health is being harmed by mask mandates.

Parents, please consider these thoughts.

Have you driven to the grocery with your child screaming because they were restrained in a car seat or by a seat belt? Has your child cried about taking swimming lessons, wearing a life preserver, or a baseball or bike helmet?

I have yet to see a study or hear a parent voice concern that those safety measures are damaging their children's mental and emotional health.

To those protesting mask mandates, all I can say is shame on you. Your child and your child's teacher need your support. Have you thought that being such a contentious example to your child may be more debilitating than a mask?

As a parent, do you not have hopes that your child will mature into a kind adult who is respectful and generous with their peers, future co-workers and supervisors?

One piece of advice I constantly gave my parents of young kindergartners was to give their child coping skills so they can be successful not only with their education but also with relationships and authority figures.

Have you encouraged and set a good example in coping with wearing a mask?

My grandchildren attend Fort Wayne Community Schools, and I was thrilled when the administration made the wise decision to require masks.

When that protocol was announced, my grandchildren complained and were teary-eyed.

My statement to them was: “I am glad you will be safe and keep your friends and teachers safe – but also your grandparents! You are kind, strong and capable. You can do this!”

It's such a simple message of encouragement.