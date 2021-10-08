Ponies a cherished tradition in zoo experience

Every time I smell sun-heated gravel or warm, musty cedar, I think of horses.

What first intrigued me about horses was the way their hooves sounded on the ground. It didn't matter what terrain they walked, the sound had a calming effect to my 8-year-old ears.

I remember the feeling of finally being able to sit on a horse: the steady weight of their body and the way their movements became my own. There was a stillness I needed to embrace in that moment and that I struggle to find today.

The first time I was able to stand in front of these majestic animals, my mom pointed out how soft their noses were and how when you looked into their eyes, it's like they could see what makes you you.

These memories all stem from the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo.

Now, 27 years later, I'm walking the same gravel path beside my children as my parents did for my sister and me. I am able to relive these sights and sounds with my own kids. There isn't a visit that occurs that we don't stop and say “hello” to our friends at the stables.

And it isn't just the horses that make our visit special. The people who care for them are near and dear to my family's heart.

They strive to make everyone feel welcome and safe. They are hardworking and fun-loving. There hasn't ever been a time I've been around them that they don't show their horses the love and respect they deserve.

Whether they are providing the ever-familiar rides and smiles to customers at the zoo or donating their time and resources to make our church fall festival extra special, these horses are loved and cared for exquisitely.

And now they may be going away.

Although the initial impact of removing the ponies at the zoo may be minimal, the long-term effect will be detrimental.

To the new generations that are just discovering all the zoo can offer, the lack of one attraction may not affect them as strongly. They don't know what they are missing, right? I believe, however, that members of my generation will be the ones who suffer this loss the hardest.

In my 35 years of life, I have cherished the moments when I can feel like a kid again. I embrace the experiences that bring me carefree joy: moments when I can forget about the bills that need paid, the car that needs fixed or the overall weight that is “adulthood” in general.

The interaction with these animals provides that mental break from life that every mom, dad, grandparent and child deserves from time to time.

This issue is bigger than just removing the horses from the zoo. More importantly, it is uprooting a hard-working and loving family and taking away a memory of “childhood lost” from hundreds of adults like myself. I ask that zoo officials carefully consider how their decision will affect the zoo, the Hooley family and the community at large.

If the decision is solely based on how the animals are treated, then may I suggest those officials invest a large chunk of their day to spend time learning from the Hooley family. Perhaps, working alongside them as they nurture the child within us and loving on the children in front of us would change their point of view and cause them to reconsider.

Sarah Dowling is a Fort Wayne resident.